The Delray Beach Playhouse Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Delray Beach Playhouse has a varied, eclectic, and thoroughly entertaining lineup planned for their 2022-2023 season. From musicals to musical comedy, to a myriad of musical memories... not to mention a suspenseful psychological thriller, a classic Neil Simon play, and a British backstage farce.

The Playhouse, which first opened its doors in 1947, has become a beloved fixture in South Florida theatrical community, and boasts large, strong, and supportive membership composed of year-round and seasonal patrons, an excellent roster of local talent both backstage and front of house, and an enthusiastic and committed team of volunteers.

"Our lineup is jam-packed with new and exciting shows," says Kevin Barrett, Delray Beach Playhouse Executive Director, "And there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We have also made the strategic decision to kick off our season later in the year - in December, rather than October. It will give our patrons time to become more comfortable returning to the theatre."

The season will begin with Villainous Company, a suspense-filled thriller by Victor Cahn. The Playhouse' next production, Something's Afoot, A Musical Mystery by James McDonald, David Vos, and Robert Gerlach, will be followed by Neil Simon's Plaza Suite and then by Noises Off a farcical comedy by Michael Frayn.

The Playhouse' ever-popular Musical Memories Series will feature a celebration of The Songs of Jule Styne, New York, New York - Broadway Celebrates the Big Apple, From Showboat to Hamilton - Celebrating Broadway's Landmark Musicals, A Celebration of Fiddler on the Roof, Making Whoopee! Ziegfeld's "Clown Royal", Celebrating the Music of Eddie Cantor. Three one-of concerts are also planned: This Land is Your Land - The Life and Song of Woody Guthrie, Remembering Woodstock - Songs from a Seminal Event in an Upstate Pasture, and Bleeker Street and Beyond: The Greenwich Village Music Scene of the 60s.

Subscriptions are on sale now, and group rates are available for the Main Stage productions, as well as the Musical Memories Concerts. Single tickets for productions and concerts will be $42 and will be on sale in August/September.

For more information about The Delray Beach Playhouse visit delraybeachplayhouse.com, or contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).