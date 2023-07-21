The Carbonell Awards Is Seeking Nominations For 2023 Special Awards

Deadline for submissions is September 1, 2023.

Jul. 21, 2023

Gary Schweikhart, president of the Carbonell Awards, today announced that “South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors” is seeking nominations for up to six Special Awards that will be presented at the Carbonell Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $37 each (including facility fee) and will soon be available for public purchase.

The various Carbonell Special Awards include:

+ The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater. The inaugural winner of this award in 2022 was Marshall L. Davis, who has served for nearly 40 years as managing director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Miami's Liberty City

+ The Charlie Cinnamon Award honors an individual who contributes significantly to the support of the arts in South Florida and to the Carbonell Awards program. Previous Cinnamon Award winners include longtime critic and Carbonell judge Hap Erstein (2022), the Broward Center's Director of Marketing Jennifer Sierra-Grobbelaar (2019); Tony Finstrom, playwright and founder of the Silver Palm Awards, (2018); and longtime arts patron and Carbonell judge Jerome J. (Jerry) Cohen (2017).

+ The Ruth Foreman Award recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, for singular achievement and/or career contributions. Recent Foreman Award winners include Teresa María Rojas (2022); The Amparo Experience (2020); Juggerknot Theatre Company (2019); Nicole Stodard (2018); and  Florida Children's Theatre (2016).

+ The Bill Hindman Award honors significant, long-term contributions to the region's cultural life and onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida. Recent Hindman Award winners include Margot Moreland (2022);  Barbara Bradshaw (2020); Harriet Oser (2015); and Don McArt (2013)

+ The Howard Kleinberg Award honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida. Recent Kleinberg Award winners include Andie Arthur (2022); Deborah Margol (2018); Christine Dolen (2015); and Iris Acker (2014).

+ The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served. Previous von Maurer Award winners include Theater Lab (2022);  Palm Beach Dramaworks (2020); City Theatre (2015); Maltz Jupiter Theatre (2011); and Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (2007).

How to Submit Nominations for Carbonell Special Awards 2023

Before September 1, please email nominations to: gary@pr-bs.net and put “Carbonell Nomination” in the Subject Line:  Please include:

** Nominee's name

** Name of the Special Award for which you are making a nomination

** Why you believe he/she/they are worthy of consideration for this Special Award.

The Carbonell Awards Board of Directors will review all nominations before selecting which Special Awards to present this year and each recipient. The winners of the 2023 Carbonell Special Awards will be announced in October.

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting several Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976. The signature trophy is given annually to all Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 47 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.



