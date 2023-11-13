THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Coral Springs Center For The Arts in May 2024

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will play host to THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE interactive stage show on Wednesdy, May 1, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $32.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 17, at 10 am, by calling the box office at 954.344.5990 or online at Click Here. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance! Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big the spin you've always wanted.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

VENUE: Coral Springs for the Arts

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, November 17, at 10 am

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts:

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for s the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at Click Here.