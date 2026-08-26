Photos: DISNEY ON ICE: SPOTLIGHT MAGIC! to Skate Into Sunrise's Amerant Bank Arena

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A new Disney On Ice production is skating into Sunrise this summer at Amerant Bank Arena from September 10-13, 2026. Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic! invites fans to step into the spotlight and join a glamorous red-carpet celebration packed with never-before-seen performances, chart-topping music, and more than 30 beloved Disney characters.

































































Hosted by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy, Spotlight Magic! celebrates the magic each of us brings to the party. As the spotlight travels through vibrant Disney worlds, heroes, sidekicks, and even villains, take center stage for unforgettable moments of music, storytelling, and world-class skating.

Audiences will have the chance to see fan‑favorite characters make their Disney On Ice debuts. From Zootopia 2, pop sensation Gazelle and sly newcomer Gary De'Snake join Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde for an all‑new adventure. From Lilo & Stitch, Angel makes her highly anticipated North American debut, soaring high above the arena on a sparkling chandelier before reuniting with Stitch in a heartwarming on‑ice moment.

Fans will also experience beloved stories from Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Toy Story, Moana, and Monsters, Inc., alongside a thrilling, never-before-seen showcase featuring Disney's iconic villains, including the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula. The celebration is powered by an electrifying soundtrack that blends Disney Channel hits like 'Pumpin' Up the Party' ('Hannah Montana'), 'A Night to Remember' (High School Musical 3: Senior Year), and 'Good to Be Bad' (Descendants 3), with timeless classics such as 'You've Got a Friend in Me' (Toy Story), 'Be Our Guest' (Beauty and the Beast), 'I've Got a Dream' (Tangled), and 'I Am Moana' (Moana).

Beyond the music and storytelling, Spotlight Magic! delivers breathtaking production elements, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, a kinetic chandelier made of 64 glowing light bars, cutting-edge LED technology, and dazzling choreography performed by world-class figure skaters. From shimmering lanterns illuminating the arena to performers riding a moving camera boom that sweeps spotlights across the ice, every moment is designed to immerse audiences in Hollywood-inspired magic.

The excitement begins before the show and continues at intermission, as guests are invited to strut the red carpet and showcase their star power. Fans are encouraged to dress to impress and take part in the high-energy atmosphere that sets the stage for an unforgettable night.

This all-new production joins a unique lineup of seven Disney On Ice shows currently touring worldwide, including Jump In!, Find Your Hero, Magic of Family, Mickey's Search Party, Road Trip Adventures, Magic in the Stars, and Let's Dance!, each bringing Disney magic to guests in their hometowns across the globe. Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries on six continents.

When

Thursday, September 10: 7:00 PM

Friday, September 11: 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 12: 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 13: 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Where

Amerant Bank Arena – One Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323

Tickets

Purchase online at SeatGeek.com or in-person at the venue box office.

It's easier than ever to experience Disney magic with family-friendly pricing that lets you choose the perfect enchanted adventure.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Magical Pass

Add a little extra magic to your Disney On Ice experience with the all-new Magical Pass, including premium seats with some of the best views in the house! Arrive early to enjoy a visit with a special Disney star before the start of the show and commemorate your very special experience with a collectible lanyard.

NOTE: Character greeting included with Magical Pass starts 45 minutes before the show and will conclude promptly 15 minutes before show time. Adults & children, ages 2 and up, must EACH have a Magical Pass Package show ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For specific Sunrise local show information, visit disneyonice.com/spotlight-magic/sunrise-fl-amerant-bank-arena.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

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