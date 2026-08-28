Aerial Arts Society Competition 2026 is Coming to Davie in September

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The Aerial Arts Foundation Inc. will present the Aerial Arts Society Competition 2026 on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the Nova Southeastern University campus.

The competition will bring together rising aerial artists, experienced performers and professional competitors demonstrating their creativity, athleticism and technical abilities on a variety of aerial apparatuses.

Aerial Arts Society produces competitions designed to give performers of different ages and skill levels an opportunity to appear in a professional theater setting and receive constructive feedback from paid professional judges. Competitors do not have to audition or submit a performance for approval, and categories are available for solo artists, doubles and groups. A noncompetitive showcase category is also available.

The Davie event is open to aerialists of all ages, levels and apparatuses. During the finale, internationally recognized judges will take the stage to demonstrate their own artistry alongside professional competitors seeking the competition's $1,000 grand prize.

TICKETS

General-admission tickets are currently $26.44 each, including fees before any applicable taxes. Prices and availability are subject to change. Tickets may be purchased through the Miniaci Performing Arts Center website, directly from Ticketmaster, or by calling the Broward Center Box Office at 954-462-0222. Everyone attending must have a ticket. The Miniaci Performing Arts Center box office will open one hour before the event.

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