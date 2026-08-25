DIRTY DANCING, SPAMALOT, GRINCH Tours to Play Kravis Center

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that individual tickets will go on sale for three highly anticipated Kravis On Broadway shows, including the story that awakened a generation, Dirty Dancing: The Musical, the Tony Award-winning best musical comedy Monty Python's Spamalot and the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will make its West Palm Beach premiere October 28 - November 1, followed by Monty Python's Spamalot November 10 - 15. Then, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will run during the holidays December 22 - 27.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About Dirty Dancing: The Musical

Set against the unforgettable summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances 'Baby' Houseman as she discovers love, passion and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. With live music from the original film, Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape audiences have been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters and the allure of forbidden romance.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce's World Tour). Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein - the original screenwriter of the film - the musical captures the pulse, romance and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, this new production will tour North America with an aim to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide sensation.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with the iconic film that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and went on to launch two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles. The studio is currently producing a Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey - from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is produced by The Path Entertainment Group, in association with Lionsgate, LD Entertainment and Magic Hour Productions.

The creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis; costume design by Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Kai Harada; video design by David Bengali; and hair, wig and make-up design by Robert Pickens. Casting is by The TRC Company / Claire Burke, CSA & Peter Van Dam, CSA, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert. Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.

About Monty Python's Spamalot

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical.

Following its critically acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre in N.Y.C, Spamalot is now on an all-new North American tour. Under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes, the production was praised for its inventive staging, design and exceptional performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of Monty Python's distinctly British wit and comedic brilliance. The Broadway revival now brings its celebrated production to audiences across the country.

The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy and Steven Telsey (The Book Of Mormon) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L'ogan J'ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ and Meridien Terrell.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Jonathan Gorst is the Musical Director/Conductor. The team also includes Matthew Brooks (Production Stage Manager), Tara Tolar-Payne (Stage Manager) and Dani Berman (Asst. Stage Manager), James Neal (Company Manager) and Morgan Brandt (Asst. Company Manager). Derek Kolluri is the Associate Director, and Michael Fatica is the Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager. Spamalot is produced by Jeffrey Finn.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre: from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known songs including 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,' 'The Song That Goes Like This,' 'Find Your Grail' and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theater canon.

About Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas,' The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as 'A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.'

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2026 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

Calendar Listings

Dirty Dancing: The Musical, October 28 - November 1: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape you've been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman's awaits! Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets are $36 including fees. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469. All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Monty Python's Spamalot, November 10 - 15: Tuesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including best musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail,' SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,' 'The Song That Goes Like This,' 'Find Your Grail' and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets start at $46 including fees. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469. All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, December 22 - 27: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at 1 p.m.; Saturday at 11am, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 11am & 3 p.m. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs 'You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas' from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets start at $46 including fees. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469. All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 the Kravis Center has hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring internationally acclaimed artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening its doors, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, visit kravis.org.

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