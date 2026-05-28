THE COLOR PURPLE to Make South Florida Premiere at Pompano Beach Cultural Center
Brévo Theatre's production is directed by Bryan Keyth Wilson and choreographed by TM Pride.
Brévo Theatre will present the South Florida premiere of “The Color Purple,” a powerful musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the acclaimed 1985 Steven Spielberg film, June 20-28 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.
Directed by Bryan Keyth Wilson and choreographed by TM Pride, the epic story follows Celie, a young woman who endures unimaginable hardship and embarks on a profound journey of resilience, self-discovery and empowerment across 40 years. The production is brought to life through a dynamic score blending jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African music.
“This story is a celebration of survival and the healing power of community,” Wilson said. “We're creating a theatrical experience that honors the heart of the material and the people who see themselves in it.”
Brunch & Blues at Harpo’s (pre-show)
Before the curtain rises, audiences can join Brévo Theatre for Brunch & Blues at Harpo’s, a pre-show brunch experience in partnership with Just Spoons Café, where comfort food meets community and celebration. Guests can enjoy a curated brunch menu and music rooted in gospel and blues. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are encouraged.
Date: June 27
Time: June 27 begins at 1 p.m.
Pricing: $130 general admission, $150 VIP (includes one complimentary drink, cabaret table seating and a complimentary mason jar)
Celie’s Sunday Spread (post-show dinner celebration)
Following the Sunday matinee performances, guests are invited to linger for Celie’s Sunday Spread, a post-show dinner gathering supported by Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, with an opportunity to mingle with the cast and creative team.
Dates: June 21 and June 28 (post-show)
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