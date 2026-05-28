THE COLOR PURPLE to Make South Florida Premiere at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

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Brévo Theatre will present the South Florida premiere of “The Color Purple,” a powerful musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the acclaimed 1985 Steven Spielberg film, June 20-28 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

Directed by Bryan Keyth Wilson and choreographed by TM Pride, the epic story follows Celie, a young woman who endures unimaginable hardship and embarks on a profound journey of resilience, self-discovery and empowerment across 40 years. The production is brought to life through a dynamic score blending jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African music.

“This story is a celebration of survival and the healing power of community,” Wilson said. “We're creating a theatrical experience that honors the heart of the material and the people who see themselves in it.”

Brunch & Blues at Harpo’s (pre-show)

Before the curtain rises, audiences can join Brévo Theatre for Brunch & Blues at Harpo’s, a pre-show brunch experience in partnership with Just Spoons Café, where comfort food meets community and celebration. Guests can enjoy a curated brunch menu and music rooted in gospel and blues. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are encouraged.

Date: June 27

Time: June 27 begins at 1 p.m.

Pricing: $130 general admission, $150 VIP (includes one complimentary drink, cabaret table seating and a complimentary mason jar)

Celie’s Sunday Spread (post-show dinner celebration)

Following the Sunday matinee performances, guests are invited to linger for Celie’s Sunday Spread, a post-show dinner gathering supported by Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, with an opportunity to mingle with the cast and creative team.

Dates: June 21 and June 28 (post-show)

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