'Lead with Love' Mural by Cey Adams to Make Debut in Tamarac

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

The Community Foundation of Broward, Business for the Arts Broward and the City of Tamarac will debut a new “Lead with Love” mural by visionary artist Cey Adams, a featured attraction in Tamarac at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33351. The mural is visible along Commercial Boulevard and serves as a colorful reflection of unity, positivity, and community spirit in Tamarac.

To commemorate the new mural, supporters will join Adams for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tamarac Community Center on Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m. Community Foundation of Broward Board Chair Jonathan K. Allen, representatives from Business for the Arts Broward, City of Tamarac officials, and other sponsoring organizations will be in attendance. Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

This engaging work of art is the sixth mural in collaboration between the Community Foundation, Business for the Arts Broward and Adams to create nine love-themed murals that foster inspiration, unity and leadership in communities across Broward. The “Lead with Love” mural project, running from fall 2024 to 2027, is a transformative public art initiative to spread a message of love and unity in the nine Broward County Commission Districts. The goal is to use the power of the arts to enrich and unify the community and promote cultural engagement.

The murals foster a sense of pride within each community by creating public art that reflects local identity and spirit. Each mural will serve as a cultural landmark, enhancing local character and providing a space for communal gathering and reflection. The murals are lasting symbols of love and cultural diversity, contributing to the artistic landscape of Broward County and fostering a deeper appreciation for art and community collaboration. Adams has tapped into the Broward County arts community and invited select artists to join him in the mural creation process.

The project's first artwork, the “LOVE Las Olas” mural, is located on the western exterior wall of Hoffman's Chocolates at 601 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, facing Tunnel Top Park. The second artwork, the “ONE LOVE PLANTATION” mural, is at Kingsley Park at 4680 NW 9th Court in Plantation. The third “Love” mural is located at the Dania Beach Marina, at 151 North Beach Road, Dania Beach. The fourth is located at the newly revitalized Huizenga Park at 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The fifth mural is a featured attraction in Pompano Beach at Kelly's Chemicals, 135 NE 1st Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

The “Lead with Love” mural project is supported by various sponsors, including the Community Foundation, Business for the Arts Broward, Dara and Jarett Levan Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Broward, Florida Power & Light, the BBX Capital Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Broward and the Broward Cultural Division.

In 2025, the Community Foundation made “Lead with Love” its motto to reflect how local philanthropy is a powerful way to show love for the community. The message also encourages more people to participate in philanthropy that uplifts Broward. “Lead with Love” highlights the role of philanthropy in creating equitable opportunities for all residents, empowering nonprofits to sustain and grow their missions, and connecting people who care to causes that matter.

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...