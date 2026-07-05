36th Annual Shakespeare by the Sea To Make World Premiere of FALSTAFF

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Florida’s longest-running Shakespeare Festival is hosting a free, world premiere production of “William Shakespeare’s FALSTAFF”, adapted by Artistic Director Trent Stephens.

Featured in three of Shakespeare’s plays, one of the most enduring and beloved characters of all time is brought to live in this Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival WORLD PREMIERE production of William Shakespeare’s FALSTAFF.

From Henry the IV and Henry the V, to The Merry Wives of Windsor, the character of Falstaff looms larger-than-life. This original production, written by Artistic Director Trent Stephens, uses scenes from each play to weave together the tale of the life and times of history’s greatest wit and scoundrel.

In addition, The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival has been selected for this summer’s Bright Ideas Sponsorship from the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. This sponsorship allows the festival to bring in visiting guest artist Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover to share the magic of Shakespeare throughout the community. Devon is a hip-hop artist, educator, and Shakespearean performer from Brooklyn, New York. His project of The Sonnet Man, which was conceived by Broadway playwright Arje Shaw, delivers Shakespeare’s sonnets and soliloquies through hip-hop music to audiences across the world. As an official Shakespeare Birthplace Trust Ambassador, Devon will be presenting free performances to families and children throughout our area.

Pre-show entertainment from Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover and guest musician Leoncarlo Canlas (July 9-12) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The 36th Annual Shakespeare by the Sea runs July 9 – 12 and 16 – 19 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater, located at 750 South, Jimmy Buffet Memorial Hwy, Jupiter, FL. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime runs 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. Bring your beach chair and blanket and your favorite beverages. Friendly pets on leashes are welcomed. Food trucks from Pizza Mike’s, Awesome Empañadas and Jupiter Ice Cream.

Visit pbshakespeare.org for details and FAQs.

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