Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Adds Three New Board Members

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The Board of Directors of The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. elected three new Board members, Peter D. Cummings, Steven Sanders and Steven W. Barnes. They will each serve three-year terms beginning July 1.

“The Kravis Center is thrilled to welcome three exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors,” said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. “Peter Cummings, Steven Barnes and Steven Sanders bring a remarkable breadth of experience in business, philanthropy and community leadership. Each has demonstrated a deep commitment to strengthening the communities they serve, and their expertise and vision will be invaluable as the Kravis Center continues to advance its mission; to provide exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire and educate.”

Peter D. Cummings

Mr. Cummings is a visionary real estate developer and philanthropist whose career spans more than 40 years. He is the founder of The Platform, a Detroit-based development company focused on urban revitalization through innovative housing, retail and mixed-use projects. Previously, he founded and served as CEO of RAM, a leading real estate investment and development firm based in Palm Beach County. A longtime champion of the arts, he previously served as Chair of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and led the $225 million redevelopment of Orchestra Place, including the restoration of historic Orchestra Hall and the creation of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center. Mr. Cummings has served on numerous nonprofit and civic boards. He earned a bachelor's degree from Yale University, a master's degree from the University of Toronto and completed the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School. Mr. Cummings and his wife, Julie Fisher Cummings, reside in West Palm Beach.

Steven Sanders

Mr. Sanders, a resident of Palm Beach, is a Partner AT Sanders Capital, LLC, a global investment manager with approximately $122 billion in assets under management. Prior to co-founding Sanders Capital in 2009, he held several positions with Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including Strategist within the Global Wealth Management Division and Senior Specialist on the Global Wealth Management Strategy & Business Development team. Throughout his career, Mr. Sanders has developed extensive expertise in investment strategy, business development and wealth management.

Steven W. Barnes

Mr. Barnes, a resident of Palm Beach, is a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital, LLC, a leading global private investment firm with approximately $215 billion in assets under management. He has been affiliated with Bain Capital since 1988 and has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including Chairman of Bain's Global Private Equity Business, Head of its North American Private Equity Business and Co-Head of its European Private Equity Business. He also founded and led Bain's Global Portfolio Group. In addition, Mr. Barnes has served in executive leadership roles at several Bain portfolio companies, including CEO of Dade Behring, President of Executone Business Solutions and President of The Holson Burnes Group. He currently serves on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, The Park in West Palm Beach, The Society of the Four Arts, the Palm Beach Civic Association, the Boston Celtics, MV Youth and Syracuse University, where he previously served as Chairman. Mr. Barnes earned a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the university in 2019.

Longtime Board member Richard Sloane, who has fulfilled his term on the Board of Directors, will become a Kravis Center Life Trustee in recognition of his years of dedicated service and leadership to the organization.

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