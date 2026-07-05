LakehouseRanchDotPNG to Present Four New Plays in 2026/2027 Season

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LakeHouseRanchDotPng has announced its 2026/27 season, a four-play lineup of new works examining family history, theater, historical memory, and immigration through contemporary voices.

The season opens in September with a workshop production of resident playwright Erin Proctor's Deconstructing a Human Sacrifice, directed by Brandon Urrutia. The absurdist play explores Proctor's shocking family history following the discovery of a cult murder-suicide-human sacrifice within her maternal lineage.

Also directed by Urrutia, Choreographing a Rape Scene for a Feminist Play by Ann Gillespie follows in November. The dark comedy examines hypocrisy and artistic responsibility as a devised theater production spirals into disturbing reality when staged violence begins to blur with real-life assault.

The new year begins with Dear Kitty, or, Not Another Anne Frank Play by Amelia Merrill, directed by Sara Jarrell. The play follows five women attempting to recreate the life—and afterlife—of Anne Frank before confronting the impossible question of who the "real" Anne is and whether such a determination can or should be made.

Closing the season is Ariel Cipolla's So You Think You Can Stay?, a satirical look at the American immigration system. Set in a dystopian televised competition, the play follows five contestants from around the world competing before a live audience for the chance to remain in the United States, examining the dehumanizing realities and emotional toll of the immigration process.

The 2026/27 Season

Deconstructing a Human Sacrifice

Written by Erin Proctor

Directed by Brandon Urrutia

September 11-20, 2026

An absurdist workshop production exploring a playwright's discovery of a cult murder-suicide-human sacrifice hidden within her family's history.

Choreographing a Rape Scene for a Feminist Play

Written by Ann Gillespie

Directed by Brandon Urrutia

November 13-27, 2026

A dark comedy in which a devised theater production takes a sinister turn as onstage violence begins to mirror reality.

Dear Kitty, or, Not Another Anne Frank Play

Written by Amelia Merrill

Directed by Sara Jarrell

January 22-31, 2027

Five women recreate the life and legacy of Anne Frank while confronting questions of memory, identity, and historical ownership.

So You Think You Can Stay?

Written by Ariel Cipolla

Director: To Be Announced

March 26-April 4, 2027

A dystopian satire following five immigrants competing on a reality television show for the chance to remain in the United States.

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