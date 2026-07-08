BAHAMAS GOOMBAY BROWARD to Bring Bahamian Culture and Music to Miramar

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Get ready for Bahamas Goombay Broward, a vibrant celebration of Bahamian culture, music, food, and heritage on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The family friendly event will take place at Miramar City Hall Plaza. Admission is free. The event will take place from 2pm to 9pm.

This exciting community event brings together residents and visitors for a day filled with live entertainment, cultural performances, authentic island cuisine, arts and crafts vendors, and family-friendly activities. Enjoy an exciting lineup of entertainers including Stileet, Avvy, Sweet Emily, Julien Believe, Jonny Cake, DJ Gangalee and DJ Bankz.

Special recognition of Isaiah Taylor 'Bahamen' founding member of the Grammy award winning group Baha Menknown globally for their hit song 'Who Let the Dogs Out'.

Additional event happenings to celebrate 53 years of Bahamas Independence include Bahamian Goombay Village, Junkanoo Parades and Battle of the Conch Fritters.

Bahamas Goombay Broward highlights the rich traditions and spirit of the Bahamas while fostering cultural connection and community pride throughout the City of Miramar and Broward County. This vibrant celebration is hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril Cherasard.

There is also an opportunity to be at the heart of the celebration with our 'Join the Rush' VIP All Access Experiencefor $100. This special experience includes VIP access to an exclusive meet-and-greet reception with the artists, VIP access to the concert area starting at 6pm, Bahama Mama Rum tasting, a premium position at the front of the Junkanoo parade and am exclusive Goombay swag bag.

Miramar City Hall Plaza is located at 2300 Civic Center Place in Miramar. To reserve your spot for complimentary admission or VIP access for Bahamas Goombay Broward visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bahamas-goombay-broward-tickets-1990003481984?aff=oddtdtcreator.

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