Symphony Of The Americas to Celebrate The Music Of Franz-Joseph Haydn in January

Symphony of the Americas will perform the music of Franz-Joseph Haydn, conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7:45 pm at Amaturo Theater. Considered the father of the symphony orchestra, Haydn's musical tools went beyond form, style, and substance. His unquestioned creative genius was the foundation for all symphonic composers of the future. The creator of the classical era, his influence on other masters like Beethoven and Mozart is unrivaled.

Soloists include Concertmaster for Symphony of the Americas Scott Flavin on violin, Principal oboe Robert Weiner, Principal cello Aaron Merritt, and Ethan Shuler on bassoon.

Flavin maintains a busy and versatile career, whether conducting classical symphonies, accompanying the world's greatest jazz stars, or premiering new works. He is Resident Conductor for The Henry Mancini Institute and has appeared on the podium with such diverse artists as soprano Denyce Graves, the Beach Boys, Chick Corea, and Dave Grusin, among many others.

An avid educator, Flavin is Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, where he also teaches orchestral conducting. He is the newly-appointed Artistic Director of the Pine Mountain Music Festival in Michigan. Scott Flavin was born and raised in Boston, where he received his early musical training, and then attended the Eastman School of Music.

Aaron Merritt is currently the principal cello for Symphony of the Americas and performs with Miami's Nu-Deco Ensemble, the Palm Beach Opera, and the Naples Philharmonic, and has performed with the Florida Grand Opera and New World Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas from 2004-2008.

Robert Weiner joined The Symphony of the Americas as principal oboist in the fall of 2022. He has been the Professor of Oboe at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music since 1998. Additionally, he has performed as Guest Principal Oboe with the St. Louis Symphony, Florida Philharmonic and New York City Ballet Orchestra, among others. Past teaching positions have included Cornell University, the University of Oklahoma and the Conservatorio Ollin Yolistli in Mexico City.

Bassoonist Ethan Shuler is a graduate of the University of Colorado-Boulder where he studied music performance and computer science. Mr. Shuler is an active member of the International Double Reed Society, working on the film/livestreaming crew for the conferences.

The Program

Franz-Joseph Haydn - Il Mondo della Luna Overture, Hob. XXVIII:7 (The World On The Moon).

Franz-Joseph Haydn - Sinfonia Concertante for violin, cello, oboe and bassoon in B-flat major, Hob. I:105

Franz-Joseph Haydn - Symphony No. 101 in D major, Hob. I:101

The Venue Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets range from $10 to $75 and are available at www.sota.org

About Symphony of the Americas

Symphony of the Americas enters its 35th season in 2022-2023 under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Pablo Mielgo. The internationally-recognized artist from Spain, Mielgo, continues Symphony of the Americas' commitment to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming. Symphony of the Americas represents a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classical to Broadway showcasing artistic excellence and globally-recognized guest artists. This season, Mielgo and The Symphony have set a goal to engage more deeply with the community and provide a shared experience to develop a stronger relationship and dynamic between the audience, The Symphony, and the musicians. The Symphony's new theme is "In Concert With You". For details on the 2022-2023 Season, visit www.sota.org Follow Symphony of the Americas on Social Media at #YOURSymphony.