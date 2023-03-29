Symphony Of The Americas and Pablo Mielgo Present SPAIN…FURTHER BEYOND With Guitarist Rafael Aguirre

Symphony of the Americas and Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo welcome guest artist Rafael Aguirre, one of the most sought-after international guitarists of his generation. Aguirre will perform with the symphony's April 2023 program "Spain...Further Beyond", an exploration of Spain's Musical Excellence. The performance takes place on Tuesday, April 11, 7:45pm at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater.

With solid classical training, Aguirre follows the tradition of late masters Andrés Segovia and Narciso Yepes. The multi-award-winning artist has collaborated with renowned conductors and musicians worldwide and he has performed in the most prestigious venues around the globe, including: New York's Carnegie Hall, Konzerthaus in Vienna, and Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow.

Aguirre has also released several albums during his career, two of which were preselected for a Latin Grammy nomination; one under the Naxos Label and the other for RTVE Música (Spanish Radio and Television). His recording work has received enthusiastic reviews as well as appearances on international radio programs including the BBC, NPR, and CBS.

Derived from Spain's National motto "Plus Ultra," Further Beyond suggests to push the boundaries and go further. Manuel de Falla and Joaquin Rodrigo - Spain's foremost composers, knew how to capture the heart of tradition and its folklore, transforming it into symphonic music. Passion, rhythm, dance, and the voice - a union that turns this music into a melting pot of colors and invitation to travel to Spain through its sounds, recognizing its soul, geography and people.

The Program

Manuel de Falla - Amor Brujo Suite (1925) (Love, The Magician)

Joaquin Rodrigo - Aranjuez Concerto for guitar

Manuel de Falla - Sombrero de tres picos Suites 1 & 2 (Three-Cornered Hat)

Venue: Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets: $10 to $75 are available to purchase at www.sota.org