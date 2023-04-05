Steve Solomon's MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY Comes to The Broward Center This Month

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! Steve Solomon's award-winning one-person comedic tour-de-force will be back at the Broward Center for a limited 2-show engagement on April 20th and 21st.

Solomon's humor is universal, and universally loved. Enhanced by his talent for impersonation and his mastery of different dialects - he does approximately 20 different characters and voices in his shows - his stories about his mixed heritage Italian/Jewish family resonate with everyone, no matter what their ethnicity, and have delighted and entertained audiences for thousands of performances. The show, which is constantly evolving, has been updated, and is, as audiences will attest "funnier than ever!" Uncle Willie, Stuttering Cousin Bob, Demented Cousin Kenny, Steve's new therapist Cousin Sal (and Sal's parole officer), and a myriad of other astounding characters will populate the Amaturo stage during his performances. The show is now one of the longest running one-man comedies in history!

The multi-faceted Solomon (from physics teacher, to school administrator, to entrepreneur, to comic, to award-winning playwright, to performer - who still performs) has now added author to his list of accomplishments. His new book, Comedian? Don't Do It! They'll Just Laugh at YOU!" Mom, has recently been published and is now available on Steve's own website (www.stevesolomon.net). There is also a Kindle version available on Amazon.com.



"The book is packed with hilarious anecdotes and relatable humor," Solomon said recently. "It's a true "Rocky" story of my unbelievable adventures - going from Brooklyn to Broadway in ONLY 60 years!"

Tickets for My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! range in price from $29 - $49 and are available at browardcenter.org or by calling 954-462-0222.