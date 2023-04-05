Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steve Solomon's MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY Comes to The Broward Center This Month

Performances are on April 20th and 21st.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Steve Solomon's MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY Comes to The Broward Center This Month

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! Steve Solomon's award-winning one-person comedic tour-de-force will be back at the Broward Center for a limited 2-show engagement on April 20th and 21st.

Solomon's humor is universal, and universally loved. Enhanced by his talent for impersonation and his mastery of different dialects - he does approximately 20 different characters and voices in his shows - his stories about his mixed heritage Italian/Jewish family resonate with everyone, no matter what their ethnicity, and have delighted and entertained audiences for thousands of performances. The show, which is constantly evolving, has been updated, and is, as audiences will attest "funnier than ever!" Uncle Willie, Stuttering Cousin Bob, Demented Cousin Kenny, Steve's new therapist Cousin Sal (and Sal's parole officer), and a myriad of other astounding characters will populate the Amaturo stage during his performances. The show is now one of the longest running one-man comedies in history!

The multi-faceted Solomon (from physics teacher, to school administrator, to entrepreneur, to comic, to award-winning playwright, to performer - who still performs) has now added author to his list of accomplishments. His new book, Comedian? Don't Do It! They'll Just Laugh at YOU!" Mom, has recently been published and is now available on Steve's own website (www.stevesolomon.net). There is also a Kindle version available on Amazon.com.

"The book is packed with hilarious anecdotes and relatable humor," Solomon said recently. "It's a true "Rocky" story of my unbelievable adventures - going from Brooklyn to Broadway in ONLY 60 years!"

Tickets for My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! range in price from $29 - $49 and are available at browardcenter.org or by calling 954-462-0222.




The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Fes Photo
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE Photo
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR. Photo
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 
Eleanor Reissas THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Li Photo
Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life
 'The Last Survivor,' a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACEDCast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
April 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz FestivalThe African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
April 7, 2023

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
April 6, 2023

Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
April 6, 2023

Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 
Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish LifeEleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life
April 6, 2023

 'The Last Survivor,' a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami.
share
close sound sound