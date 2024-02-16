Spotlight: THE SECOND CITY: COMEDIAN RHAPSODY at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Come see why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over sixty years! From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars!

The Second City’s Comedian Rhapsody is a brand new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from our history, our newest classics and, of course, our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest! TEACHER tickets available in price level 2 by choosing TEACHER ticket type. Tickets issued at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's Box Office will call on the day of show with valid Teacher ID.