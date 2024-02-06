South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More

Two workshops will focus on the Art of Cabaret Performance, and one class is specifically designed to focus on Jazz Vocals.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backy Photo 3 The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance Photo 4 Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance

South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More

For singers, it is difficult to rehearse in the vacuum of our rooms at home. How do I sound? Will the audience appreciate what I'm doing? How can I improve my performance? The best way to find the answers to these questions and more is to have an objective set of eyes and ears on you. If you would like valuable feedback and suggestions in a safe, non-judgmental space, The South Florida Cabaret Singers' community has a series of Master Class workshops for you!

Bring your performances to the next skill level at three classes being offered this season by world-class performers, directors, educators, and musicians. Two workshops will focus on the Art of Cabaret Performance, and one class is specifically designed to focus on Jazz Vocals. Intrigued?! Here are the details:

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

They will bring back Ari Axelrod https://www.ariaxelrod.com/ for a masterful Cabaret workshop from his fresh and unique perspective. An actor, singer & director, Ari has garnered many accolades, including the prestigious "36 to Watch Award". Ari will be accompanied by music director and composer Mike Stapleton, orchestra member for the Broadway production of "Days of Wine & Roses"!

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 2/29/24, in Boca Raton. The cost is $100 for singers and $20 for auditors. Pre-registration is required, email zievfl@gmail.com The date is fast approaching!

MARCH 14, 2024

Attend a JAZZ VOCALS workshop with international jazz star Gabrielle Stravelli https://www.gabriellestravelli.com/ Sing and swing with a live band! Featuring live accompaniment on bass by NYC's fantastic Patrick O'Leary, and on piano by local genius 'Dr. G' Gianni Bianchini.

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 3/14/24. PIANO SHOWCASE is generously providing the location at the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The cost is $100 for singers who participate, $20 for auditors or audience members. Register by emailing zievfl@gmail.com Singer spots are already more than 1/2 full - Register now!

APRIL 1, 2024

Multi-award winning director, performer and recording artist Jeff Harnar http://jeffharnar.com/ brings his vast experience and outstanding expertise to a CABARET Master Class in Boca Raton. He will be accompanied by the fabulous Phil Hinton, former conductor of the BBC orchestra and part of Michael Feinstein's local Pops Orchestra.

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday 4/1/24, in Boca Raton. The cost is $100 for singers and $20 for auditors. Pre-registration is required. Jeff Harnar's classes traditionally sell out, so do not delay! Email zievfl@gmail.com



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the Celebration Tour Photo
Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna has added one final date to her 'Celebration Tour.' The music icon announced the news through her Instagram, featuring video footage from the tour playing over her singing 'Nothing Really Matters,' which opens the concert. The concert features “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.”

2
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, has reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships.

3
Pigs Do Fly Productions THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month Photo
Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month

Pigs Do Fly Productions' second show of the 2023-2024 season will be The Affections of May, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy that explores love, loss, and new beginnings.   The production will run from March 8th through March 31st at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.  

4
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates Black History Month with Jazz Icon Nicole Yarling Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates Black History Month with Jazz Icon Nicole Yarling

Pompano Beach Arts will host a spectacular concert entitled Jazz Reflections: The African American Women of Jazz, starring vocalist and violinist Nicole Yarling.

More Hot Stories For You

Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4
South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and MoreSouth Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial ScholarshipsThe Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships
Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next MonthPigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month

Videos

Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center Video
Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Miami Metro Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/12-3/17)
Caroline, or Change in Miami Metro Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Miami Metro Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter in Miami Metro You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter
The Meridian (2/11-2/11)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Hello, Dolly! in Miami Metro Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You