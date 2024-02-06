South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More

For singers, it is difficult to rehearse in the vacuum of our rooms at home. How do I sound? Will the audience appreciate what I'm doing? How can I improve my performance? The best way to find the answers to these questions and more is to have an objective set of eyes and ears on you. If you would like valuable feedback and suggestions in a safe, non-judgmental space, The South Florida Cabaret Singers' community has a series of Master Class workshops for you!

Bring your performances to the next skill level at three classes being offered this season by world-class performers, directors, educators, and musicians. Two workshops will focus on the Art of Cabaret Performance, and one class is specifically designed to focus on Jazz Vocals. Intrigued?! Here are the details:

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

They will bring back Ari Axelrod https://www.ariaxelrod.com/ for a masterful Cabaret workshop from his fresh and unique perspective. An actor, singer & director, Ari has garnered many accolades, including the prestigious "36 to Watch Award". Ari will be accompanied by music director and composer Mike Stapleton, orchestra member for the Broadway production of "Days of Wine & Roses"!

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 2/29/24, in Boca Raton. The cost is $100 for singers and $20 for auditors. Pre-registration is required, email zievfl@gmail.com The date is fast approaching!

MARCH 14, 2024

Attend a JAZZ VOCALS workshop with international jazz star Gabrielle Stravelli https://www.gabriellestravelli.com/ Sing and swing with a live band! Featuring live accompaniment on bass by NYC's fantastic Patrick O'Leary, and on piano by local genius 'Dr. G' Gianni Bianchini.

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 3/14/24. PIANO SHOWCASE is generously providing the location at the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The cost is $100 for singers who participate, $20 for auditors or audience members. Register by emailing zievfl@gmail.com Singer spots are already more than 1/2 full - Register now!

APRIL 1, 2024

Multi-award winning director, performer and recording artist Jeff Harnar http://jeffharnar.com/ brings his vast experience and outstanding expertise to a CABARET Master Class in Boca Raton. He will be accompanied by the fabulous Phil Hinton, former conductor of the BBC orchestra and part of Michael Feinstein's local Pops Orchestra.

Class will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday 4/1/24, in Boca Raton. The cost is $100 for singers and $20 for auditors. Pre-registration is required. Jeff Harnar's classes traditionally sell out, so do not delay! Email zievfl@gmail.com