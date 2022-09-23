Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Slow Burn Theatre Opens Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Performances run Saturday, October 15- Sunday, October 30.

Register for Miami Metro News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  
Slow Burn Theatre Opens Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

In an early Halloween treat, the Slow Burn Theatre 2022/2023 season presented by American National Bank begins with Little Shop of Horrors Saturday, October 15- Sunday, October 30 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

This delicious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant has devoured the hearts of theater goers since it first opened off-Broadway 40 years ago winning Drama Desk awards for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Outstanding Special Effects. Composer Alan Menken, who collaborated with Ashman on Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, was nominated for the award for his music and was only bested by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber for Cats!

Ashman's book for the musical was based on the cult film favorite by Roger Corman with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. Going full circle, the musical was adapted for film and won the Academy Award

for Best Original Song for "Mean Green Mother from Outer Space," which will be the rousing post-curtain call finale in Slow Burn Theatre's production.

Nick Anastasia portrays the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush Audrey, portrayed by Caiti Marlowe. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore, voiced by Tarik Zeigler, promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and its intent on global domination.

Slow Burn Theatre Co-founder Matthew W. Korinko appears as Mr. Mushnik, Seymour's unsuspecting boss at the flower shop, while Jeffrey Keller portrays Audrey's not-so-nice dentist boyfriend. The hip, doo-wopping. street corner Greek chorus is performed by Kareema Khouri, Khadijah Rolle and Nayomi Braaf. They are joined by a talented ensemble of Aaron Atkinson, Kristie Rose Mills and Gianni Palermo.

Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater directs and choreographs the musical as he leads a creative team featuring scenic designer Kelly Tighe, costume designer Rick Peña, lighting designer Clifford Spulock and musical director Eden Marte. Matthew McAvene Creations designed the Audrey 2 puppets that are manipulated by Aaron Atkinson. Jackie Lawlor is the production stage manager and Andre' Russell is the assistant stage manager.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and contains adult language or content.

The Slow Burn Theatre Company 2022/2023 Season presented by American National Bank continues with Footloose -The Musical, Dec. 17- Jan. 1; Honeymoon in Vegas - The Musical, Feb. 4-19; Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins March 25-April 9; Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical, June 10-25.

Little Shop of Horrors performance times vary. Tickets are $49-$65. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


MLIMA'S TALE Florida Premiere By Lynn Nottage Kicks Off The Theater Up Close Season, October 13-30MLIMA'S TALE Florida Premiere By Lynn Nottage Kicks Off The Theater Up Close Season, October 13-30
September 22, 2022

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Florida premiere of MLIMA'S TALE, a haunting and powerful exploration of the international underground ivory market told through the eyes of the elephant who was poached for the prized possessions.
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Will Host Free Teen Art Force Program For The Upcoming 2022-23 School YearThe Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Will Host Free Teen Art Force Program For The Upcoming 2022-23 School Year
September 22, 2022

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is kicking off the school year with its Teen Art Force Program for the 2022-23 school year.
FUN HOME Comes to The Lake Worth PlayhouseFUN HOME Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse
September 22, 2022

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of Fun Home on the Main Stage as part of its 70th Season.
Palm Beach Symphony Adds Messiah To Its SeasonPalm Beach Symphony Adds Messiah To Its Season
September 21, 2022

Adding to its already expanded and highly-anticipated 2022-2023 season, Palm Beach Symphony has announced it will present Handel's “Messiah” conducted by Music Director Gerard Schwarz on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Rosarian Academy. Tickets are now on sale.
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Presents THE OPPONENTAfrican Heritage Cultural Arts Center Presents THE OPPONENT
September 21, 2022

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents “The Opponent,' written by Brett Neveu. Performances will run three weekends for 10 shows: Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Center's Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater.