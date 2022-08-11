Six-Time Grammy Award Winner David Sanborn to Headline Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2023

Six-time Grammy Award winner David Sanborn will headline the final night of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2023. The concert by the iconic saxophonist will take place Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Old Town Pompano Beach. Friday's headliner, and the full concert lineup for the two-day event, will be announced in early October. Jazz Fest Pompano Beach is a partnership with KCC Productions, a well-known concert and festival production company. VIP Tickets for David Sanborn are $65 and General Admission tickets are free, but registration is required. For more details and sponsorship information visit www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest

"The first Jazz Fest Pompano Beach hit all the right notes and set the stage for this event to become a signature celebration," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "With an extraordinary mix of iconic and emerging musicians, Jazz Fest 2023 will feature an outstanding depth of artistry. It is a tremendous honor that David Sanborn is one of our headliners, and we look forward to revealing the other incredible artists who will be performing."

David Sanborn | Saturday, January 21, 2023| Time | VIP Tickets $65| GA Free

Universally known as one of the most iconic saxophonists of the current age, David Sanborn is a jazz musician at heart, but has transcended genres and musical boundaries throughout his entire career.

Rolling Stone has stated, "Among the great saxophonists of the past four decades, David Sanborn has earned an identity all his own. He's jazz, he's funk, he's soul, he's pop, he's blues, he's rock. Most remarkably, he excels in each of these genres with a voice that is forceful and tender, sensuous and subtle."

Sanborn has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards, and has had eight gold albums and one platinum. He continues to be one of the most active musicians of his genre and an inspiration to countless other musicians.



Having contracted polio at the age of three, Sanborn was introduced to the saxophone as part of his treatment therapy. By the age of 14, his prodigious talent led to performances with legends such as Albert King and Little Milton. He went on to study music at Northwestern University before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he played and studied with the great saxophonist JR Monterose.



Later traveling to California on the advice of a friend, he joined the Butterfield Blues Band and played Woodstock with Paul Butterfield. Following that, Sanborn toured with Stevie Wonder and recorded for Wonder's Talking Book album, played with The Rolling Stones, and toured with David Bowie. It was with Bowie that he recorded the famous solo heard on "Young Americans." At the same time, Sanborn was touring and recording with the great Gil Evans, dividing his time between the two. After moving to New York City and studying with George Coleman, he started his solo career where he later collaborated with such artists as Paul Simon and James Taylor.

His first solo album Taking Off -still considered a classic-further solidified his career. His 1979 release of Hideaway became a popular hit and further propelled his ascent when the single, "Seduction" was featured in the movie, American Gigolo. Veteran bassist and composer Marcus Miller joined Sanborn on the 1981 album, Voyeur. The single, "All I Need Is You" won him his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance. In 1983, he released the hit album Backstreet that included Luther Vandross as a featured guest vocalist. Later albums have included guest artists such as Jack DeJohnette, Bill Frisell, Charlie Hayden, Wallace Roney, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, and Eric Clapton.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.