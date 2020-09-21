Single Tickets On Sale For South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center's 10th Anniversary Season

SMDCAC presents three new documentary films from its #IndieFlicks series that you can stream from the comfort of your home!

Single tickets are on sale today for South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center's upcoming lineup as part of its 10th anniversary season.

This fall, SMDCAC presents three new documentary films from its #IndieFlicks series that you can stream from the comfort of your home!

Learn more about all of the venue's upcoming events at https://smdcac.org/content/all-events.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center provides a world-class, multi-disciplinary cultural venue and community gathering place in the southern part of Miami-Dade County. The Center plays a key role in the economic and cultural development of the area and opened on October 1, 2011.

In addition to providing a diverse range of quality entertainment to people from all backgrounds and ages, the Center's mission includes an emphasis on educational and outreach activities in partnership with community groups. The Center's multiple rehearsal and performing spaces also offers accessible state-of-the-art facilities to the Miami-Dade artistic community, presenters and audiences throughout South Florida.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You