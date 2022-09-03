Shelly Perel Releases New Song 'Don't Try'

Shelly Perel makes her 2022 return with a new record, "Don't try." "Don't try" is the first single from her upcoming debut album, "Patience And Stuff."

"Don't try" is all about crafting your own path in life and loving the journey. The song draws on Shelly Perel's own experiences and upbringing. "I come from a small town where everyone must follow a certain path or pattern, but I had bigger dreams for myself." Shelly Perel continues: "The song is really about the expectations of our environment and how sometimes we expect something different for ourselves. The pressures, and contrasting feelings and desires create this huge mess within ourselves. And, we then don't follow our dreams. The unknown tends to scare us, but not knowing isn't always a bad thing and it doesn't mean you are lost, it is just a part of the road - so, enjoy it!"

The message of "Don't try" was penned by Shelly Perel and her team, Shahar Goldstein (Golde) and Yuval Menashe. Golde also served as the producer of the record. The Tel Aviv-based singer-songwriter accompanied the single release with a music video.

The visual was directed and edited by filmmaker Omri Baum.

Stream: https://open.spotify.com/track/1D2xCCLvyABGaCJbucS5Nh

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/shellyperel/