 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sharpe Family Singers to Present Broadway Concert at Miniaci Performing Arts Center

The performance will take place on November 14, 2026.

By:
Sharpe Family Singers to Present Broadway Concert at Miniaci Performing Arts Center

The Sharpe Family Singers will present The Best of Broadway at the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will also feature student singers from University School at NSU and Nova Southeastern University, culminating in a planned joint performance of 'One Day More' from LES MISERABLES.

The six-member family blends musical theater with Disney songs, film music and contemporary pop. Parents Ron and Barbra Sharpe met while performing as Marius and Cosette in LES MISERABLES. They now sing alongside their children Samantha and Logan and twins Aidan and Connor. The family's videos have introduced their harmonies to millions of viewers online, while their television appearances include America's Got Talent.

Their live show pairs familiar songs with choreography, storytelling, video and audience participation. In an account of a previous concert in Bryan, Ohio, The Village Reporter praised the family's energetic performance and vocal talent, offering a glimpse of the stage presence audiences can expect in Davie.

Two local ensembles are slated to take part. USchool Aquapella, led by Michael Miguez, Arts Music Director (6-12) for the NSU University School, is planned to open one half of the program with a song. The NSU Shark Gold Vocal Ensemble, directed by CarloAlberto Ricchi, M.M., Music Director for Mako Band, Shark Gold and Drumline at Nova Southeastern University, is planned to open the other half with a song. The two groups are then expected to join the Sharpe Family Singers for the finale, 'One Day More.' The students are also expected to take part in technical rehearsals, a question-and-answer session with the family, and photo and video opportunities.

Tickets and parking:

Tickets range from $47.20 to $70.80, depending on seat selection and availability, and are available through the official Ticketmaster listing or by calling the box office at 954-462-0222. Parking is available in the NSU Alvin Sherman Library garage for $1 per hour, payable through the PayByPhone app or at garage payment kiosk located next to the elevators. Visit MiniaciPAC.com/visit for directions and visitor information.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Eva Ayllón & Daniela Darcourt
Eva Ayllón & Daniela Darcourt
10/10 - 10/10/2026
THE RHINESTONE COWGIRLS CELEBRATE COUNTRY MUSIC’S LEGENDARY WOMEN AT THE ROSE & ALFRED MINIACI PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ON OCTOBER 16, 2026
THE RHINESTONE COWGIRLS CELEBRATE COUNTRY MUSIC’S LEGENDARY WOMEN AT THE ROSE & ALFRED MINIACI PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ON OCTOBER 16, 2026
10/16 - 10/16/2026
Recent Articles
Aerial Arts Society Competition 2026 is Coming to Davie in September
Aerial Arts Society Competition 2026 is Coming to Davie in September
8/28/2026
THE RHINESTONE COWGIRLS to Perform at Rose & Alfred Miniaci Center
THE RHINESTONE COWGIRLS to Perform at Rose & Alfred Miniaci Center
8/24/2026

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS

La Botanica: An Interactive Ghost Story in Miami Metro La Botanica: An Interactive Ghost Story
Latiné Theater Lab (10/23-10/24) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Paul Rudnick's "The New Century" in Miami Metro Paul Rudnick's "The New Century"
The Foundry (10/02-10/25) PHOTOS
The Does in Miami Metro The Does
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami (10/04-10/04) PHOTOS
SongFest - Final Sing in Miami Metro SongFest - Final Sing
Florida Grand Opera (5/07-5/07)
OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Presents No Rest for the Wicked, its Centerpiece Film & Afterparty in Miami Metro OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Presents No Rest for the Wicked, its Centerpiece Film & Afterparty
Savor Cinema (10/21-10/21)
Slow Burn Theatre Co: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Smart Stage in Miami Metro Slow Burn Theatre Co: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Smart Stage
Amaturo Theater (12/15-12/15)
OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fall Edition 2026 in Miami Metro OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fall Edition 2026
OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival (10/15-10/25)
A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Miami Metro A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (12/01-12/20)
Wait Until Dark in Miami Metro Wait Until Dark
Florida Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/13)
BOOP!® THE MUSICAL in Miami Metro BOOP!® THE MUSICAL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets