Sharpe Family Singers to Present Broadway Concert at Miniaci Performing Arts Center

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Sharpe Family Singers will present The Best of Broadway at the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will also feature student singers from University School at NSU and Nova Southeastern University, culminating in a planned joint performance of 'One Day More' from LES MISERABLES.

The six-member family blends musical theater with Disney songs, film music and contemporary pop. Parents Ron and Barbra Sharpe met while performing as Marius and Cosette in LES MISERABLES. They now sing alongside their children Samantha and Logan and twins Aidan and Connor. The family's videos have introduced their harmonies to millions of viewers online, while their television appearances include America's Got Talent.

Their live show pairs familiar songs with choreography, storytelling, video and audience participation. In an account of a previous concert in Bryan, Ohio, The Village Reporter praised the family's energetic performance and vocal talent, offering a glimpse of the stage presence audiences can expect in Davie.

Two local ensembles are slated to take part. USchool Aquapella, led by Michael Miguez, Arts Music Director (6-12) for the NSU University School, is planned to open one half of the program with a song. The NSU Shark Gold Vocal Ensemble, directed by CarloAlberto Ricchi, M.M., Music Director for Mako Band, Shark Gold and Drumline at Nova Southeastern University, is planned to open the other half with a song. The two groups are then expected to join the Sharpe Family Singers for the finale, 'One Day More.' The students are also expected to take part in technical rehearsals, a question-and-answer session with the family, and photo and video opportunities.

Tickets and parking:

Tickets range from $47.20 to $70.80, depending on seat selection and availability, and are available through the official Ticketmaster listing or by calling the box office at 954-462-0222. Parking is available in the NSU Alvin Sherman Library garage for $1 per hour, payable through the PayByPhone app or at garage payment kiosk located next to the elevators. Visit MiniaciPAC.com/visit for directions and visitor information.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Miami Metro Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming