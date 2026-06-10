SUMMER DANCES & TWO PIANOS To Presented By The Moss Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Summer Dances & Two Pianos bringing together two of South Florida's most innovative arts organizations - Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) and Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion - for a bold new collaboration celebrating the dynamic fusion of contemporary ballet and live music.

Presented by The Moss Center, the highly anticipated performance marks the first-ever collaboration between DDTM and Dranoff, featuring internationally acclaimed piano duo Stephanie & Saar performing live alongside DDTM's world-class dancers in an evening of innovation, artistry, and cultural expression.

A program of virtuosic movement and musical brilliance, Summer Dances & Two Pianos will showcase an electrifying company premiere by award winning choreographer DaYoung Jung, alongside world premiere commissions by DDTM Artistin-Residence Yanis Eric Pikieris and company dancers/choreographers Selah Jane Oliver and Rafael Ruiz-del-Vizo.

The program explores the exhilarating interplay between neoclassical dance and live twopiano performance, creating a thrilling evening pushing classical art forms into fresh and vibrant territory.

Musically, the evening traverses a richly varied landscape - from the haunting contemporary textures of composer Alfonso Peduto's Aftermath to the sweeping lyricism of Ludwig van Beethoven's beloved Pastorale. One of the evening's signature highlights will be a new creation by Pikieris set to Fantasia de Tres Mundos, a vibrant jazz-infused composition by Dranoff Music Director Martin Bejerano inspired by Miami's layered cultural rhythms and cosmopolitan spirit.

"We are always excited when collaborative opportunities to incorporate live music into our programming arise. It is an honor not only to partner with Dranoff, but to be working so closely with esteemed pianists Stephanie & Saar," said Jennifer Kronenberg, Executive Co-Artistic Director of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. "Aside from the thrill of combining two pianos with dance, we are very excited to have Dimensions premiere a new ballet set to Mundos, which we commissioned in 2014", said Emily Cardenas, Executive Director of Dranoff 2 Piano.

Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, DDTM has rapidly emerged as one of South Florida's most exciting contemporary ballet companies, recognized for blending classical ballet technique with modern storytelling and Miami's multicultural energy. Through innovative programming and community engagement, the company continues redefining what contemporary ballet can be for diverse audiences.

Likewise, Dranoff has become internationally recognized for transforming the traditional piano concert experience through interdisciplinary collaborations that merge classical music with jazz, dance, visual arts, and global influences. Together, the organizations share a commitment to championing new voices, fostering artistic collaboration, and creating culturally resonant work that reflects the vibrancy of South Florida.

The evening also underscores the importance of collaboration between music and dance institutions in expanding audiences for contemporary classical performance while creating opportunities for emerging choreographers and composers.

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $25 to $45. Call the Moss Center Box Office at 786-573-5300 or visit the Moss Center website.

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