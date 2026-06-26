Daphnique Springs to Perform at THE COMEDY ZONE at the Moss Cultural Arts Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will host the next Comedy Zone, this time featuring Florida native Daphnique Springs. A star of the Los Angeles comedy scene, Springs will deliver a night of nonstop laughter on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with shows at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Comedy fans will delight in Springs' offbeat approach to humor, branded by many as sassy and smart – with a dark twist. Known for her candid sarcasm and honest, relatable observations, Springs performs a live show that is biting, sophisticated, and unpredictable.

With her unique talent and confidence, Springs has earned widespread recognition and a winning spot in the American Black Film Festival's Comedy Wings Competition. As witty as she is on the screen as she is on the stage, Springs has appeared on HBO's All Def Comedy and starred in her own Hulu special, LOL Live with Kevin Hart's Hartbeat.

Springs has also landed touring spots alongside some of comedy's biggest names. A spectacular and celebrated presence in her own right, she has toured with living comedic legend Martin Lawrence, gave a powerhouse performance at the “Netflix is a Joke Fest” 2026, and hit the road with Katt Williams for his Born Again…Again Tour. She is currently touring nationwide to sold-out audiences.

When she's not performing, Springs busies herself behind the scenes – writing, producing, and entertaining her social media following of more than 10 million fans across all platforms. Her podcast, Unapologetically Daphnique, tackles all things culture, delving into topics such as dating, career, and being Black in America.

The Comedy Zone featuring Daphnique Springs is recommended for mature audiences ages 18 and older. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show.

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