CARRIE: THE MUSICAL to Make Professional Miami Premiere at True Mirage Theater
Performances will run August 21-30.
True Mirage Theater will present the professional Miami premiere of Carrie: The Musical, running August 21-30, marking the company's first full-scale musical production in its brand-new theatre space.
Based on Stephen King's legendary novel, Carrie: The Musical combines a rock score with a deeply human story of isolation, bullying, religious extremism, and the devastating consequences of cruelty. More than a cult classic, the musical has become a powerful contemporary work that explores the universal desire to belong while examining the lasting impact of fear, shame, and compassion.
This production ushers in a new chapter for True Mirage Theater as the company opens the doors to its permanent home. Directed by Daniel Gil, the production features music direction by Keandra Cordero, choreography by Darcy Hernandez-Gil, assistant choreography by Matthew Sanchez, and stage management by Antonio Vela.
Making her professional debut in a star-making turn, Emma Van Assche leads the production as the misunderstood Carrie White alongside Darcy Hernandez-Gil as her fanatically religious mother, Margaret White. Celia Voges portrays Sue Snell, whose act of compassion sets the story in motion, while Olivia Hudson-Fuentes takes on the role of the manipulative Chris Hargensen. Nestor Santana appears as Tommy Ross, Richard K. Webber portrays Billy Nolan, Anna Russell plays the compassionate Ms. Gardner, and Daniel Gil appears as the well-meaning Mr. Stephens.
Rounding out the cast are Brenda Duran as Norma, Zero Cruz as Frieda, Sofia Graterol as Helen, Jullien Ulloa as George, Lucas Camara as Freddy, and Mathew Porras as Mr. Stokes.
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