Tito Puente Jr. & His Orchestra Will Perform the Music of Tito Puente in Davie

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Tito Puente Jr. & His Orchestra: The Music of Tito Puente will come to the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie, Florida on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., delivering a high-energy celebration of one of the greatest names in Latin music history.

Presented as part of Tito Puente Jr.'s national concert tour, the performance celebrates the enduring musical legacy of his father, the legendary Tito Puente, the internationally acclaimed "King of the Timbales," whose groundbreaking career forever transformed Afro-Cuban music, mambo, salsa and Latin jazz.

Today, Tito Puente Jr. proudly carries that legacy to audiences across the United States with an electrifying live concert experience that honors his father's timeless music while adding his own charisma, energy and showmanship.

Backed by his outstanding orchestra, Tito Puente Jr. recreates many of the classics that made his father an international icon, including beloved Latin standards that continue to inspire generations of musicians and audiences. The concert combines infectious percussion, blazing brass, powerful vocals and irresistible dance rhythms in an unforgettable evening celebrating Latin music's golden era.

Following acclaimed performances throughout the country, Tito Puente Jr. has become one of today's premier ambassadors of Latin music, captivating audiences with concerts that blend nostalgia, world-class musicianship and contemporary excitement. Whether performing for longtime fans who grew up with Tito Puente's music or introducing younger generations to these timeless classics, Tito Puente Jr. delivers a concert filled with passion, joy and extraordinary musical artistry.

"This isn't simply a tribute concert," said Tito Puente Jr. in describing his mission. "It's a celebration of music that continues to unite people of every generation and culture through rhythm."

The performance promises an evening of unforgettable favorites, spectacular musicianship and nonstop dancing as audiences experience the vibrant sounds that helped define Latin music around the world.

Located on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center has become one of South Florida's premier venues for nationally touring artists, concerts and cultural performances.

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