LOVE OUT LOUD CABARET to Make South Florida Debut at Hunters Nightclub

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AKA Cabaret will bring its original live entertainment experience, Love Out Loud Cabaret, to Hunters Nightclub for two performances on Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 27 at 4:00 p.m.

Part live concert, part comedy show, Love Out Loud Cabaret celebrates iconic love songs by LGBTQ artists through powerhouse vocals, live violin, sharp comedy, and audience moments that make every performance unique.

Hosted by the hilariously glamorous Daisy Dior, the cast also features vocalists Mimi Batista and Cesar De La Rosa, joined by live violinist Josh Rotman. Together they perform fresh arrangements of songs by Lady Gaga, Elton John, George Michael, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, and more.

Throughout the evening, audiences become part of the experience through sing-alongs, relationship-inspired games, and a signature rose tradition that creates unexpected moments of connection.

Founded by Miami native Daniel Perez, AKA Cabaret creates original productions that blend exceptional musicianship, theatrical storytelling, and audience connection. Bringing Love Out Loud to Wilton Manors marks the company's first expansion beyond Orlando. The performance runs approximately 90 minutes, including one intermission. Guests must be 21+.

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