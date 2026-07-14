CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: THE EAGLES to Come to Moss Cultural Arts Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the soundtrack of a generation as Classic Albums Live performs The Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975. The show is on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are available now.

Masters of their craft and passionate about the music they are emulating, the Classic Albums Live collective will recreate the legendary album note for note and cut for cut, delivering an authentic concert experience that honors the artistry and musicianship of the quintessential American rock band.

With more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 remains one of the best-selling albums in music history, and Classic Albums Live honors the masterpiece with due reverence. Performing the full array of songs from the record, including “Take It to the Limit,” “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin' Eyes,” and “Take It Easy,” they precisely showcase the signature harmonies, impeccable songwriting, and timeless sound immortalized on the treasured album.

Known for an uncompromising approach to live performance, Classic Albums Live is celebrated for bringing legendary recordings from an array of artists back to the stage. Rather than reinterpret the music, they ensure each song sounds like the album, allowing fans to experience these enduring hits as originally intended. Whether listeners first discovered the Eagles through 8-track tapes, vinyl records, cassettes, CDs, or streaming playlists, they will revel in this special evening celebrating music that has thrived through generations.

Classic Albums Live performing The Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $45 to $55. VIP tickets are available for $65 and include table seating and a complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. In addition, you can save $20 when you buy tickets to all three Classic Albums Live shows with the Rock Package.

To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

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