STREAKIN' THRU THE 70s - A Musical Flashback To The 1970s Will Be Held at Mizner Park Cultural Center in February

A kaleidoscopic flashback through game shows, sitcoms, disco, earth shoes, pet rocks, and lava lamps, Streakin' Thru the 70s is an outrageous, mind-blowing dash through the much maligned 'Me Decade'. The show, presented by MNM Theatre Company and Arts Center Management, will run from February 4th through February 20th at the Mizner Park Cultural Center, and is filled music, comedy, and memories and features over 40 hit songs.

Streakin' Thru the 70s began as a workshop by creators/writers James A. Rocco and Albert Evans, who were responsible for the off-Broadway hits Pageant and Nite Club Confidential. A six-week tryout in a small theatre in Wichita Kansas turned into a five-month run, and the enthusiastic reaction to the show, its iconic music, and uniquely 70s catch phrases and images - "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature", "How would you like a nice Hawaiian Punch", hot pants, polyester pantsuits, and the Village Person - plus the popularity of the Broadway mega-hit Mamma Mia, emphasized the universal appeal of both mocking and simultaneously embracing the 'what were we thinking' culture of the 1970s.

"I am so looking forward to presenting this groovy good time and reminding audiences of what a special decade the 70s was," says the show's director Jonathan Van Dyke. "With all the laughs, music, fabulous fashion, and fun in this show, it will be a 'dy no-mite' theatrical event whether you lived it or not!"

Eric Alsford will serve as Streakin's music director; the cast includes Shelley Keelor, Dorian Quinn, Ellie Roddy, and Ryan Michael James.

James A. Rocco is an award-winning director, writer, and theatrical consultant whose work has been seen on Broadway, off-Broadway, throughout the United States, and in London, Paris, and Tokyo. In 2013 he was recognized by the Broadway League and the Coalitions of Broadway Unions and Guilds for 25 years of dedication, craft, and contribution to theatre.

Albert Evans wrote the music for the off-Broadway hit Pageant, chosen by Time Magazine as one of the year's ten best entertainment events. His lyrics are featured in a new performing edition of The Merry Widow, seen at New York City Opera, and televised on Live from Lincoln Center (PBS). He was the Composer in Residence for ten years at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse and is currently Artistic Associate at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.

Streakin' Thru the 70s will run at the Mizner Park Cultural Center from February 4th through February 20th, 2022. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 and can be purchased online at https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com.