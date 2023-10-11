SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Performance is during the week of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht that foretold the horrors of the coming Holocaust.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season Photo 3 Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 4 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Performed during the week of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, The City of Aventura and YI Love Jewish present Silent Tears, The Last Yiddish Tango on Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Proclaimed “extraordinary” by the Toronto Star, this award-winning program showcases songs inspired by the poetry of women who are Holocaust Survivors. From moving songs about survival to mournful laments, this work conveys an almost indescribable depth of emotion rarely sung about. A recording of the concert reached no. 1 on the World Music Charts in Europe and was called "an Incredibly moving work of musical art" by NPR's Rhythm Atlas.

Created by Payadora Tango and journalist/producer Dan Rosenberg, this tour-de-force concert has its roots in a poetry program launched by Dr. Paula David to help elderly Holocaust Survivors deal with long term trauma from horrific crimes such as sexual violence, human experimentation and forced sterilization - some of which they hadn't even told their own families.

The concert also includes works based on Holocaust survivor Molly Applebaum's diary and memoir, Buried Words, detailing how, as a child, she was buried underground in a box on a farm in Poland with only a small hole from which to breathe. 

The performance is offered in remembrance of Kristallnacht (November 9 -10,1938)  when Nazis in Germany killed innocent Jews, burned synagogues and vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during this “Night of Broken Glass.”

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter. 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages. 




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights From New Book THE G-D CODE: BEHIND THE BARS at the V Photo
Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights From New Book THE G-D CODE: BEHIND THE BARS at the Victory Black Box Theatre

Author Lemar Ingram will share insights from his new book 'The G-Code: Behind the Bars' in a fireside chat. Discover the inspiration and stories behind this compelling read.

2
TANGO PALACE Comes to Thinking Cap Theatre This Month Photo
TANGO PALACE Comes to Thinking Cap Theatre This Month

Thinking Cap Theatre presents Tango Palace in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

3
Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition Beyond Sonorism Photo
Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

In anticipation of Art Basel Miami, Etra Fine Art announces its 2023 Miami Art Week exhibition, 'Beyond Sonorism' featuring works by mid-career and established international artists.

4
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details Photo
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new season of the award-winning Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS), where more than three million public school students in K-12 have attended curriculum-driven performances aligned with Florida’s B.E.ST standards.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clark Gable Slept Here
The Foundry (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker presented by Paris Ballet
Eissey Campus Theatre (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy for You
Lynn University - World Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Passion and Peace" featuring Cellist Jameson Platte and Pianist Lisa Leonard
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: To Die For
BOWNE'S LAB (12/02-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You