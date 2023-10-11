SILENT TEARS, THE LAST YIDDISH TANGO Comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Performed during the week of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, The City of Aventura and YI Love Jewish present Silent Tears, The Last Yiddish Tango on Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Proclaimed “extraordinary” by the Toronto Star, this award-winning program showcases songs inspired by the poetry of women who are Holocaust Survivors. From moving songs about survival to mournful laments, this work conveys an almost indescribable depth of emotion rarely sung about. A recording of the concert reached no. 1 on the World Music Charts in Europe and was called "an Incredibly moving work of musical art" by NPR's Rhythm Atlas.

Created by Payadora Tango and journalist/producer Dan Rosenberg, this tour-de-force concert has its roots in a poetry program launched by Dr. Paula David to help elderly Holocaust Survivors deal with long term trauma from horrific crimes such as sexual violence, human experimentation and forced sterilization - some of which they hadn't even told their own families.

The concert also includes works based on Holocaust survivor Molly Applebaum's diary and memoir, Buried Words, detailing how, as a child, she was buried underground in a box on a farm in Poland with only a small hole from which to breathe.

The performance is offered in remembrance of Kristallnacht (November 9 -10,1938) when Nazis in Germany killed innocent Jews, burned synagogues and vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during this “Night of Broken Glass.”

