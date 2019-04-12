Pompano/Florida Grand Opera Presents Free Family Fun Day

Florida Grand Opera (FGO), along with the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will host FGO Free Family Fun Day at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00am - 3:00 pm.

FGO's Family Day is a fun-filled event where opera fans - young and old, new to the genre or opera aficionados - can come and explore the world of opera through hands-on activities, interactive experiences, and the thrill of live theater. Activities will include stage make up, costume and prop design, instrument petting zoo, voice lessons, and a live musical performance to delight all ages. All participants receive an opera passport/autograph book to guide them through the day's activities, as well as a special gift to commemorate the day.

Family Day will conclude with a performance by the students of The North Broward Preparatory School (NBPS) lead by Choral Director Liz Korkosz and Music Director, Tenor, and former Florida Grand Opera Studio Artist Daniel Bates. NBPS provides music curriculum, developed in collaboration with The Juilliard School, which inspires its young musicians to develop the skills of musical thinking, active listening, and connection, empowering them with creativity, curiosity, and cultural literacy. Students from the NBPS Vocal Program will perform a concert featuring Art Songs and Operatic Arias by some of history's greatest composers.

Every season, Florida Grand Opera's Education and Community Engagement Department creates a broad range of engaging music education and community programs. More than 20,000 children, families and community members take part in FGO programs throughout the season across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

In addition, FGO's school programs provide innovative opportunities for students and teachers to make music available in their classrooms, free music education resources, and allow students to experience the opera art form as audience members.

Family Day activities are free with RSVP. For more information, visit www.FGO.org or www.CCPompano.org for tickets, directions and parking information.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060. For more information call 954-786-7879.

Florida Grand Opera's Education and Community Engagement is made possible with the support of the Carnival Foundation. Family Fun Day at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center is sponsored by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department of Broward





