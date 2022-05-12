Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala to Honor Top Music Icons Luis Fonsi & Paula Abdul 

This year's Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) Impact Awards Gala honors musical icons, Luis Fonsi & Paula Abdul for their career-long philanthropic initiatives toward making the world a better place on May 14th, 2022 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, FL. PFCF is a non-profit organization that operates over 50+ locations across 15 countries, with a mission of creating positive change through music and arts education, and alongside this year's honorees, are able to continue their worldwide impact.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour before moving into an elaborate dinner featuring entertainment by Luis Fonsi, Cimafunk, and other prominent artists, all powered by CEEK VR, with support from Tequila Herradura.

There is also a live auction to take place that night, featuring high-ticket items including an exclusive Napa Valley experience, luxury yacht Caribbean getaway, epic NFL and NBA sports packages, high-end art from David Yarrow, and more, all hosted by highly acclaimed auctioneer, Simon De Pury. The epic Faena Theater will be the back drop for the afterparty, which will include performances by Cimafunk and multiple surprise Grammy-winning artists.

PFCF Impact Award recipient Luis Fonsi comments, "Thank you, Playing for Change Foundation, I'm truly honored. One of the most valuable things I have learned throughout my career is how much we can help bring awareness and use our voices for the greater good, not just for entertainment. I've truly found profound meaning while helping others, be it through my work with St Jude Hospital or my Foundation, and I'm fortunate that thanks to events like this one, I'm able to speak more about causes so dear to my heart."

Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, Co-Founder & Board President, comments, "It feels great to be back in Miami, in person, for our 2022 Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala. We can't think of two better recipients than Paula and Luis, for their contributions not only to the world of music, but also for their commitment to using their platform to make a positive impact on the world."

CEEK VR has teamed with Impact Awards/Playing for Change to bring this year's event exclusively to the CEEK Metaverse. The award-winning performances will be on www.ceek.com and on the CEEK VR App. The CEEK Metaverse will also feature an exclusive NFT collection with Impact Awards in celebration of the music superstars and their fans. Founder and CEO, Mary Spio says, "The exclusive Impact Awards/ Playing for Change NFT collection enables us to engage music fans in an exciting and impactful way, while raising funds for a truly important cause."

World-renowned musician and musical education contributor Pharrell Williams, was the most recent recipient of the Impact Award stating, "This is a career highlight. To be honored for any positive impact I have created...this is what matters most." These memorable 2019 awards also attracted notable attendees like Karolina Kurkova, Callie Herd, Cris Cab, Shane Battier, and helped to raise funds for future PCFC initiatives.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets please visit: https://playingforchange.org/impact/.