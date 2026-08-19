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Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami

Choreographer Tawanna Hall and spoken word artist Rebecca Phoenix Vaughns received proclamations during the event.

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The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series presented The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown, an energized tribute to the birth of hip hop and the creative forces that shaped one of the world’s most influential cultural movements. The event showcased an exciting lineup of performers representing the art forms and storytelling traditions that defined hip hop’s earliest era. Check out photos below!

The Throwdown featured Zedric Bembry and his Live and In Color, spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, nominated Latin Grammy-Award artist Sito Rocks, Latin Billboard artist Havana Mena, and choreographer Tawanna Hall and her Magic Box, each bringing dynamic performances that honored hip hop’s foundational elements through dance, music, rhythm, and spoken word.

Photo Credit: Gregory Reed

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Tawanna's Magic Box dancer Joanna

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Taurean Devoe, Anthony Velasque, and Isaiah Gonzalez

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Tawanna's Magic Box

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Zedric's Live in Color dancer Anthony Velasque

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Jonie Sterling

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Florene Litthcut Nichols,

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Tawanna Hall

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Florene Litthcut Nichols

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Luis Rodriguez

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Anthony Thurston

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Shakia Cooper

Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami Image


Tawanna's magic box

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