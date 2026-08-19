Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami
Choreographer Tawanna Hall and spoken word artist Rebecca Phoenix Vaughns received proclamations during the event.
The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series presented The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown, an energized tribute to the birth of hip hop and the creative forces that shaped one of the world’s most influential cultural movements. The event showcased an exciting lineup of performers representing the art forms and storytelling traditions that defined hip hop’s earliest era. Check out photos below!
The Throwdown featured Zedric Bembry and his Live and In Color, spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, nominated Latin Grammy-Award artist Sito Rocks, Latin Billboard artist Havana Mena, and choreographer Tawanna Hall and her Magic Box, each bringing dynamic performances that honored hip hop’s foundational elements through dance, music, rhythm, and spoken word.
Photo Credit: Gregory Reed
Tawanna's Magic Box dancer Joanna
Taurean Devoe, Anthony Velasque, and Isaiah Gonzalez
Tawanna's Magic Box
Zedric's Live in Color dancer Anthony Velasque
Jonie Sterling
Florene Litthcut Nichols,
Tawanna Hall
Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns
Florene Litthcut Nichols
Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns
Anthony Thurston
Shakia Cooper
Tawanna's magic box
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