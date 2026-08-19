Photos: THE INFANCY OF HIP HOP THROWDOWN Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop in Miami

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The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series presented The Infancy of Hip Hop Throwdown, an energized tribute to the birth of hip hop and the creative forces that shaped one of the world’s most influential cultural movements. The event showcased an exciting lineup of performers representing the art forms and storytelling traditions that defined hip hop’s earliest era. Check out photos below!

The Throwdown featured Zedric Bembry and his Live and In Color, spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns, nominated Latin Grammy-Award artist Sito Rocks, Latin Billboard artist Havana Mena, and choreographer Tawanna Hall and her Magic Box, each bringing dynamic performances that honored hip hop’s foundational elements through dance, music, rhythm, and spoken word.

Photo Credit: Gregory Reed



Tawanna's Magic Box dancer Joanna

Taurean Devoe, Anthony Velasque, and Isaiah Gonzalez

Tawanna's Magic Box

Zedric's Live in Color dancer Anthony Velasque

Jonie Sterling

Florene Litthcut Nichols,

Tawanna Hall

Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns

Florene Litthcut Nichols

Luis Rodriguez

Rebecca "Phoenix" Vaughns

Anthony Thurston

Shakia Cooper

Tawanna's magic box

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