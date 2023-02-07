Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro

There have been many successful launches in Florida but the musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars. Rob Russell's Open Mic Series made it's debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. All systems were go with mics at the ready, Kim Forman at the piano, and "Mr Palm Beach" introducing a bevy of local and national artists to an appreciative audience of cabaret connoisseurs.

Rob even had concert/cabaret leader Meri Ziev of the South Florida Cabaret Singers (ScFloCab) in the performers line up as well as legendary pianist Copeland Davis, who holds court in the new piano room at Cafe Centro. Famed Palm Beach and international entertainers Maycol & Lillian stopped by to add some musical excitement to Rob's opening night and 100.3 Legends Radio was well represented with performances by Mike McGann and Gregory Popeye Alexander. Well known NYC Cabaret singer Dawn Derow and Friar Judi Mark were also on Rob Russell's list.

It was a great opening night "party" at this new open mic series and Cafe Centro was packed with some of Palm Beach's most enthusiastic supporters of live music. We even had Tennis master Karen Donnelly sitting court side calling the evening a winner!

Performers included Rob Russell, Dawn Derow, Joe Freer, Meri Ziev, Clare Coco, Judi Mark, Gregory Popeye Alexander, Maycol & Lillian, Donya Lan, Mike McGann, Sarah Dreben, Copeland Davis, and Wilner Pierre.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff