Photos: First Look At THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Now Playing In Pompano Beach

The production will run through April 14th at Pompano Beach Cultural Center.
Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein’s earnest and sweetly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women.
Photo Credit: Carol Kassie
The Cast of THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN
