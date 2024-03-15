Photos: First Look At THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Now Playing In Pompano Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Secret Comedy of Women is now playing at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The production will run through April 14th. See photos of the cast in action.

From boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause, this two-woman show explores the universal female experience through a rollicking spectacle of comedy, songs, dances, stories, and spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.

Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein’s earnest and sweetly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women. Photo Credit: Carol Kassie



The Cast of THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN