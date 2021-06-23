Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peter London Global Dance Group Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month

The event will take place on Facebook on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Jun. 23, 2021  

Join the Peter London Global Dance Group for their monthly Happy Hour Facebook Live, a Celebration of Caribbean African American Diasporan Community Partnership and Collaborations.

The panelists are a cross-section of some of the artists that have partnered and collaborated on community events. The panel includes moderator, award-winning multi-platform Journalist John Yearwood Global News Editor at POLITICO, Philanthropist Yvette Belle and Gillian Smart, Founder CaneTV, Composer and Founding Artistic Director of the Ballet and Dance Orchestra Ezra Haugabrooks, Painter Michael Elliott, Principal Dancer with Garth Fagan Dance Vitolio Jeune, Host of Caribbean American News and Entertainment internet radio station Cleve Osborne, and Choreographer/Dancer/Educator Terrence Pride.

Celebration of Caribbean African American Diaspora Community Partnership and Collaborations features a celebration of Caribbean American Heritage of partnership and collaborations in the performing and culinary arts, journalism, artwork, and large-scale community events like the Caribbean Carnival and Reggae and Jerk festival, to name a few.

WHERE: Facebook/PeterLondonGDC

WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021
TIME: 6pm

For more information, please visit https://www.plgdc.org.


