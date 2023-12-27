Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Peter London Global Dance Brings EDGE OF TOMORROW to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Performances run December 28-31, 2023.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Edge of Tomorrow comes to the Adreinne Arsht center this week. Performances run December 28-31, 2023. The performance features choreography by Jamar Roberts (score by Etienne Charles), Lloyd Knight (principal dancer), Richard Villarverde (soloist) with Martha Graham Dance Company, Justin Rapaport and Peter London.

The iconic company’s 2023 season is radical and voluptuously intoxicating, with hard-cut, mesmerizing, divine bodies executing virtuosic techniques with unapologetic depth and passion. Peter London Global Dance Company is one of “Miami's top 10 dance companies” (The Miami Times), with an exciting and growing new-millennium repertory performed by the finest trained dancers in contemporary, classical and Afro-diaspora techniques.

Edge of Tomorrow is an electrifying and high-octane dance event produced by Peter London Global Dance Company of Miami for its 12th annual season commissioned by presenting arts partner the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The dynamic production represents the diversity of South Florida in world premieres choreographed by international talent. The program will showcase a solo work choreographed by Lloyd Knight (Martha Graham principal), accompanied by a world premiere score by Etienne Charles, and a solo work choreographed and performed by Richard Villaverde (Martha Graham soloist). The company’s season premiere, Combinaison, is a collaboration choreographed by hip-hop artist David Milome from Martinique. London's choreographed work includes Lunar Landing and Children of the Underground, a theatrical explosion of contemporary Afro-Caribbean dance and music from Africa.
 

WORLD PREMIERES:

  • “AS AN OFFERING” – Choreography by Jamar Roberts (former principal dancer and resident choreographer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) with world premiere score by Etienne Charles (international jazz trumpeter, composer and founder of the jazz band Creole SOUL).
    Commissioned by the Arsht Center.

  • “CURRENT” – 6 minutes
    Choreography by Justin Rapaport
    Music: "Solar', "Strata" by Zake.  Text by Alan Watts
    Dancers: Clinton Harris (12/28 & 12/30) Camilo Tora (12/29 & 12/31)

  • “DEEPLY ROOTED” – Performed by Lloyd Knight (principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company) with world premiere of “GREEN THUMB” by Etienne Charles
    In celebration of the Arsht Center’s Jazz Roots series.

  • “IN SOLIDARITY” – 5 minutes
    Choreography  &  Costumes by Richard Villaverde
    Music: Untitled
    Dancer: Richard Villaverde

COMPANY PREMIERES:

  • “COMBINASION” – Music and choreography by David Milome (international hip-hop artist from Martinique)
  • “LUNAR LANDING” – Choreography by Peter London 
  • “CHILDREN OF THE UNDERGROUND” – Choreography by Peter London

