Peter London Global Dance Brings EDGE OF TOMORROW to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Edge of Tomorrow comes to the Adreinne Arsht center this week. Performances run December 28-31, 2023. The performance features choreography by Jamar Roberts (score by Etienne Charles), Lloyd Knight (principal dancer), Richard Villarverde (soloist) with Martha Graham Dance Company, Justin Rapaport and Peter London.

The iconic company’s 2023 season is radical and voluptuously intoxicating, with hard-cut, mesmerizing, divine bodies executing virtuosic techniques with unapologetic depth and passion. Peter London Global Dance Company is one of “Miami's top 10 dance companies” (The Miami Times), with an exciting and growing new-millennium repertory performed by the finest trained dancers in contemporary, classical and Afro-diaspora techniques.

Edge of Tomorrow is an electrifying and high-octane dance event produced by Peter London Global Dance Company of Miami for its 12th annual season commissioned by presenting arts partner the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The dynamic production represents the diversity of South Florida in world premieres choreographed by international talent. The program will showcase a solo work choreographed by Lloyd Knight (Martha Graham principal), accompanied by a world premiere score by Etienne Charles, and a solo work choreographed and performed by Richard Villaverde (Martha Graham soloist). The company’s season premiere, Combinaison, is a collaboration choreographed by hip-hop artist David Milome from Martinique. London's choreographed work includes Lunar Landing and Children of the Underground, a theatrical explosion of contemporary Afro-Caribbean dance and music from Africa.



WORLD PREMIERES:

“AS AN OFFERING” – Choreography by Jamar Roberts (former principal dancer and resident choreographer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) with world premiere score by Etienne Charles (international jazz trumpeter, composer and founder of the jazz band Creole SOUL).

"CURRENT" – 6 minutes

Choreography by Justin Rapaport

Music: "Solar', "Strata" by Zake. Text by Alan Watts

Dancers: Clinton Harris (12/28 & 12/30) Camilo Tora (12/29 & 12/31)

“DEEPLY ROOTED” – Performed by Lloyd Knight (principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company) with world premiere of “GREEN THUMB” by Etienne Charles

In celebration of the Arsht Center’s Jazz Roots series.

“IN SOLIDARITY” – 5 minutes

Choreography & Costumes by Richard Villaverde

Music: Untitled

Dancer: Richard Villaverde

COMPANY PREMIERES: