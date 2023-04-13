Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Company Premiere Of FALSTAFF On March 24 At Kravis Center

Palm Beach Opera celebrated opening night of "Falstaff" on March 24 at the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion, toasting to the final mainstage opera of the 2023 Season and the historic company premiere of Verdi's final opera.

An elegant and exclusive experience, PBO's Opening Night Dinner features a pre-performance dinner, drinks, and a unique introduction to the show by General & Artistic Director David Walker prior to opening night of each mainstage opera performance at the Kravis Center.

Palm Beach Opera's final Opening Night Dinner of the season began with a warm welcome from Palm Beach Opera's Board Chairman David Genser followed by an introduction by General & Artistic Director David Walker, who celebrated the company premiere, highlighted PBO's record-breaking season, and announced the repertoire for 2024.

"We are thrilled to close our successful 2023 Season with Verdi's cherished 'Falstaff,' presented at Palm Beach Opera for the very first time in our 61-year history," said General & Artistic Director David Walker. "We are also incredibly proud to share that we've welcomed over 900 brand-new households and exceeded all of our earned income goals this season, a testament to PBO's impact, sustainability, and bright season ahead."

PBO's "Falstaff" was generously underwritten by members of the company's Co-Producer Society, Producer Bloomberg Philanthropies; Triple Co-Producer Sanford Baklor, in memory of Arlene Kaufman; Double Co-Producer Patricia Lester; Co-Producers Randell and Rebecca Doane, and Joan and David Genser; Associate Co-Producers Sandra and Paul Goldner; and Assistant Co-Producers Lee Ann and Jeffrey Alderton, David Brodsky, Jennifer and James Takats, the Frisbie Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, and the BMC Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Carole and Stefano Acunto, Lee and Jeffrey Alderton, Maxine Marks and Sanford Baklor, Anne Bazik, Meg and Robert Biscup, Julie and Robert Desnick, Rebecca and Randell Doane, Lauren and Terry Duffy, Patricia Falkenberg, Isanne and Sanford Fisher, Joan and David Genser, Sandra and Paul Goldner, Arlette Gordon, Judy and Jerry Kaufman, Monica and Scott Laurans, Elaine and Peter McCombs, Anka Palitz, Nancy and Ellis Jay Parker, John Raggio, Ari Rifkin, Roseanne and Dennis Williams, and Palm Beach Opera's General & Artistic Director David Walker were all in attendance among others.

Palm Beach Opera's 2024 Season includes performances of Puccini's "Tosca" on Jan. 26-28, Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann" on March 1-3, and Bellini's "Norma" on April 5-7. All performances will take place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Current subscribers may renew their subscription until May 31 and enjoy an additional 5% discount when renewing by April 28. New subscriptions will be available for purchase on June 1. For more information, visit Click Here.