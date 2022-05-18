PRIDE LIGHTS Will Illuminate Downtown WPB's Centennial Fountain on June 1

Ellen Wedner, president of Creative Arts Enterprises, announced today that it will once again be kicking off Pride Month's celebration of the local LGBTQIA+ community with PRIDE LIGHTS that will illuminate in multi-colored, rainbow lights the Centennial Fountain in Nancy M. Graham Centennial Park in downtown West Palm Beach.

Located at 150 N. Clematis Street, the Centennial Fountain lights-along with those on the nearby Citizens Building, the marquee at Palm Beach Dramaworks, Brightline Station, and more-will be turned on at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 1, following a festive PRIDE Happy Hour from 6 to 8 pm at Pistache French Bistro just a few steps away.

"Why are we doing this," asks Wedner? "Because 'Light' banishes invisibility and this special one night event gives public recognition to the Palm Beach LGBTQIA+ community at the start of Pride month."

"As the fountain lights up with Pride, the celebration begins with a musical performance that is free and open to the public," she adds. "We have already booked well-known cabaret stars Rob Russell and Avery Sommers to perform, plus musical ensembles from both the Palm Beach Symphony and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches."

"At a time when gender confusion abounds, when LGBTQ-positive intersections are deliberately vandalized, and when 'Don't Say Gay' is the official state policy, I invite everyone-straight or not, cisgender or not-to join us for this fun, positive, community event," says Wedner.

In addition, Creative Arts Enterprises will be producing the inaugural REEL PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL (October 9-12, 2022) honoring LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day on October 11.