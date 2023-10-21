PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Make Miami Premiere at The Arsht Center in December

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will launch the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami series with the Miami premiere of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL playing for a limited time from December 5-10, 2023. Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”) and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are $35-$130* and may be purchased now online at the link below or at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

The 2023-24 Broadway in Miami season is presented by Bank of America and Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson and Liam Searcy as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D'Jovanni, Vincent DiPeri, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Christian Maxwell Henry, Alexandra Kinsley, Joshua Kring, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Hank Santos, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

Music Director Shane Ffrench leads a band that includes Mary Grace Ellerbee (keyboards), Ben Weise (guitar), Matt Wolfe (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass) and Joel Anderson (drums).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big Romance & Big Fun!” (Broadway.com) and “Dazzles!” (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale.” And BuzzFeed News says, “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” As a three-time Audience Choice Award winner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift audiences' spirits and light up their hearts.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live North America and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami's unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.

Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area, a leader in programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity, a host venue for historic events and Miami's hub for arts education.

Each year, we serve more than 60,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs — many enhanced by the Arsht Center's relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.

The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three resident companies — Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony — and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center's Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTEA LGBTQ+ celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 18-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

Bank of America provides arts and cultural organizations with vital support worldwide. Our partnerships include exhibition sponsorships, as well as support for programs that help arts nonprofits deliver arts outreach and educational programs to ever-broader audiences, celebrate diverse cultural traditions and protect cultural heritage. We thank the Adrienne Arsht Center for its success in bringing the arts to performers and audiences throughout the community.

