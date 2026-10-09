Original SIX Broadway Queens Samantha Pauly, Andrea Macasaet, and Brittney Mack to Reunite for Miami Concert

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Three original Broadway cast members of SIX - Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Samantha Pauly - will reunite for The Royal Reunion: Miami Edition, a one-night-only concert on Saturday, January 2, 2027 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Presented by Illinois Conservatory for the Arts (ICA), the benefit concert is the nonprofit's first South Florida event, and proceeds fund scholarships for young performing artists.

Macasaet, Mack and Pauly originated the roles of Anne Boleyn, Anna of Cleves and Katherine Howard in the Broadway production of SIX, the Tony Award-winning pop musical that reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as a chart-topping girl group. All three are featured on the Grammy-nominated cast recording SIX: Live on Opening Night.

Backed by a live band, the queens will perform music from the show and beyond in one of South Florida's most intimate theaters. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a post-show meet-and-greet with the performers.

The Miami concert follows The Royal Reunion in Chicago, where ICA brought six of the original Broadway queens together on June 22, 2026 to celebrate six years of SIX. Now the reunion heads south for New Year's weekend.

"Every young artist deserves the chance to learn from performers like Andrea, Brittney and Sam, who have lived this career at the highest level," said Dylan Ladd, founder and executive director of Illinois Conservatory for the Arts. "Bringing The Royal Reunion to South Florida for our first event here is a milestone for us, and every ticket sold helps a student access training their family might not otherwise be able to afford."

ICA provides pre-professional performing arts training to students ages 10 to 21, taught by Broadway performers, casting directors and industry professionals. More than half of ICA's students receive need-based financial assistance, and no student is turned away because of what their family can afford.

Tickets are on sale now at ILConservatory.org/reunion, starting at $100. Seating is limited.

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