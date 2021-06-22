Old School Square Announces Membership Program, Includes Special Access To Broadway Cabaret

Old School Square has launched its new membership program, which includes enhanced benefits for community patrons of the arts that wish to enjoy the organization's season of cultural events and programming, robust music series and live entertainment, creative arts education opportunities, and more.

'We are so grateful for the opportunity to present an incredible season of programs and events in what we are considering a year to rebuild through the arts, following the tremendous loss we cultural institutions endured in 2020, and that patrons of the arts endured as a result," said Old School Square chief operating officer Holland Ryan. "When you support quality programming and activities at Old School Square, you are making an investment in the continued vitality of your community and the quality of life it brings."

Coming out of what was an incredibly challenging year for the interactive arts and live performance industry- a year that forced venue closures and performance cancellations- Old School Square is coming back strong with more opportunities than ever before for its supporters and patrons. This year, the nonprofit arts organization will be presenting multiple opportunities to experience live entertainment, including the Broadway Cabaret series, MusicWorks Concerts series, and an ongoing schedule of outdoor concerts featuring global entertainers; art exhibitions and art and cultural festivals, new educational opportunities through the Creative Arts School; and newly-renovated cultural venues with enhanced guest experiences and multimedia technology. It is only through the support of its members and donors that the nonprofit organization is able to continue to provide programming, events, educational opportunities and campus enhancements to the millions of patrons that come through its campus each year.

Old School Square's new membership program offers the following levels and benefit packages:

Bronze Level Membership... $75

Discounted Museum admission of $8 (regular price $15)

Advance notice of and access to tickets on all concerts and events

Bronze level Member recognition on our website

Silver Level Member... $150

Free admission to the Museum

5% discount at the Museum store

Advance notice of and access to tickets on all concerts and events

Membership of Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM)

Silver level Member recognition on our website

Gold Level Member... $500

Free admission to the Museum, plus access for two guests

5% discount at the Museum store

Advance notice of and access to tickets on all concerts and events

Membership of Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM)

Registration fee waived on Creative Arts School registration for one class per term

Gold level Member recognition on our website

Entry to exclusive Members' Club, plus two guests

Entry into the monthly raffle for VIP tickets

Platinum Level Member... $1,000

Free admission to the Museum, plus three guests

10% discount at the Museum store

Advance notice of and access to tickets on all concerts and events

Membership of Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM)

Registration fee waived on Creative Arts School for one class per term

Platinum level Member recognition on our website

Entry to Exclusive Members' Club, plus three guests

Entry into a monthly raffle for VIP tickets

Two private tours per year of the Cornell Art Museum

Annual private "Sip & Shop" at the Cornell Art Museum, plus nine guests

Invitation to exclusive Cornell Art Museum VIP openings

Diamond Level Member... $10,000

Free admission to the Museum, plus six guests

10% discount and free gift at the Museum store

Advance notice of and access to tickets on all concerts and events

Membership of Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM)

One free Creative Arts School class per year and registration fee waived on one Creative Arts School class per term

Platinum level Member recognition on our website

Entry to Exclusive Members' Club, plus three guests

Entry into a monthly raffle for VIP tickets, two private tours of the Cornell Art Museum

Annual private "Sip & Shop" at the Cornell Art Museum, plus nine guests

10% discount on one Fieldhouse rental

Invitation to exclusive Cornell Art Museum VIP openings

For more information about Old School Square's membership program, or to become a member, please visit OldSchoolSquare.org.