North End Theater Company to Stage SISTER ACT (A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY!)

Musical theatre audiences love big, splashy musical numbers. And what could be better than those? Big splashy musical numbers... with nuns! Sister Act, which will open at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) on February 18th and run through March 6th, is chock full of both! The show is the second joint production of MNM Theatre Company, the City of Lauderhill, and North End Theater Company, following their recent critically acclaimed production of Grease. Sister Act will run from February 18th to March 6th, 2022. Tickets are $45 to $65 and are available online or by calling 954-777-2055.

After witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit murder, Disco Diva Deloris Van Cartier is put into protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found - a struggling Philadelphia convent. Disguised as a nun, but constantly at odds with the rigid lifestyle and old- fashioned Mother Superior, Deloris eventually takes on revamping the convent's out of tune choir, with energizing and surprising results.

Based on the 1992 hit film and featuring music by Tony Award-winner and eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies) and lyrics by Glenn Slater, Sister Act's musical numbers run the gamut from old fashioned Broadway-type show tunes, to Gospel Music, to 70s R & B, to early disco, to rap.

"With a fantastic score by Alan Menken and all the beloved characters from the film, Sister Act is the perfect show to welcome audiences back to the theatre," says the show's director Michael Ursua. "It's a beautiful story about coming together. It reminds us that we as human beings are more similar than we are different. With a cast of 25, fabulous sets and costumes and an 8-piece band, this uplifting musical comedy will leave you happy and hopeful... Can I get an amen?!"

Ursua's talented South Florida cast includes Dalia Alemán as Mother Superior, Ariela Pizza as Sister Mary Robert, Heather Simsay as Sister Mary Patrick, Colleen Pagano as Sister Mary Lazarus, Bill Brewer as Monsignor O'Hara, Don Jose as Curtis Jackson, James White III as Eddie Souther, Allan Napier as TJ, Joshua Roland-Bramkamp as Joey, Charlie Alguera as Pablo, Javonda Carter as Michelle, Meg Frost as Tina, and Vallery Valentine as Deloris Van Cartier.



"I am extremely excited to play the role of Deloris, and to work with MNM," Valentine says. "Being an independent R&B artist for the past 15+ years, I can relate to Deloris's character and her story (the hardships of trying to "make it" in this industry). Also, it's just a really fun role. I actually think our personalities are almost 100% identical - I get to show my comedic side - not only my voice. For me to be offered this role was truly divine intervention!"

Rounding out the Sister Act cast are Sahid Pabon who will act as the show's dance captain, Elissa Solomon, Casey Sacco, Geoffrey Mergele, Elizabeth Sackett, Kate Delaney, Karen Hagerty Cohen, Gabriella Saramago, Francine Birns, Ashley Rubin, Alexandra Dow, and Nia Bourne.

Anthony Campisi is the production's Music Director and Alex Jorth is the show's Choreographer. Scenic Designer and Scenic Artist is Cindi Blank Taylor, Lighting Designer is Clifford Spulock, Sound Designer is Justin Thompson, Costume Designer is Penny Williams, Props are by Jamie Brothman, and Wigs are by Justin Lore. Sister Act's Technical Director is Johnbarry Green, Production Manager is Jordon Armstrong, Stage Manager is Amber Mandic, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Andrea Guardo.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC, click here. For more information about MNM Theatre Company, click here.

Photo Credits: Amy Pasquantonio

Featured in Photo: Vallery Valentine and the Sister Act cast