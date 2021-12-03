Nominations Now Open for the 2022 Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Nominations are now open for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts presented to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County who will be recognized for enriching the quality of the performing arts in the community. Prizes total $10,000, and deadline for nominations is February 15.

The award was established in 2009 by Nancy and Jay Parker, longtime friends of Dr. Randolph A. Frank, who was an avid patron of the arts. They created the prize with founding chairman Steven Caras, acclaimed dancer, dance educator, and photographer. Palm Beach Symphony has managed and hosted the nomination process and award presentation since 2019.

"This is one of the most prestigious awards bestowed upon the artists and educators in our community," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "Each year we continue to be inspired by the winners and all of the nominees. Dr. Frank was a strong champion of local arts organizations and artists during the early part of this century. We are honored to carry on his legacy."

The Randolph A. Frank Prize winner(s) will be invited to attend an awards presentation in mid-late Spring 2022.

Applicants may apply in only one category. Performing artists, performing arts educators and emerging artists will be judged on their contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, his or her commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, their teaching experience. Established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach County are eligible for consideration for the prize. A five-year demonstrated track record is required for performing artists and performing arts educators. Applicants in the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record either as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age.

Self-nominations and third-party nominations are accepted. Applicants do not need to be a Palm Beach County resident, but their work must be based primarily in the county.

For more information, visit https://www.palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/randolph-a-frank-prize-for-performing-arts. Completed nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org.