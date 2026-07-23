New World Symphony to Launch 2026-27 WALLCAST Concert Series in Miami Beach

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New World Symphony (NWS) has announced its 2026-27 WALLCAST concert series, featuring seven live broadcasts from the stage of the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall to the 7,000-square-foot exterior projection wall of the New World Center. This free outdoor series brings the excitement of world-class orchestral music to audiences of all ages.

The 2026-27 WALLCAST series launches on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Under the baton of Artistic Director Stéphane Denève the NWS Fellows perform Beethoven's revolutionary Ninth Symphony, an epic celebration of equality and humanity. Joining the Fellows for this grand performance are soloists Ellie Dehn, soprano, Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano, Sean Panikkar, tenor and Dashon Burton, baritone. Singers from the Master Chorale of South Florida under the direction of chorus master Brett Karlin will also be integrated with the orchestra. In a special tribute to New World Symphony's co-founder, the program opens with Michael Tilson Thomas' Notturno, featuring Demarre McGill on flute. Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 completes the program.

The 2026-27 WALLCAST series continues on Saturday, November 21, with Denève leading an all-Prokofiev program with violinist James Ehnes, and on Saturday, December 12, with Brahms' Third Symphony and the NWS debut of Time for Three, performing Grammy-winning Kevin Puts Contact, inspired by the trio. On December 19, audiences are invited to SoundScape Park to celebrate the holidays with Sounds of the Season, led by NWS Conducting Fellow Ziwei Ma. Denève kicks-off the first WALLCAST of the new year on January 30, with a program of Stravinsky and Ravel, featuring soprano Isabel Leonard, and returns on February 20 with pianist Gabriela Montero for a program of Bacewicz, Shostakovich and Mahler's Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” a sweeping journey through nature, memory, and human emotion. The 2026-27 WALLCAST series concludes on May 1 with Denève and saxophonist Steven Banks for Gershwin, Adams & Connesson, a program that pulses with energy, motion, and rhythm.

Since the New World Center's opening 2011, WALLCAST concerts continue to bring thousands of people together each season to witness the power of live orchestral music. New World Symphony is grateful for the City of Miami Beach and its General Obligation (G.O.) Bond Program, which has transformed the WALLCAST concert experience with technological improvements that allow 4K UHD projection and, most recently, an energy-efficient audio upgrade, offering noticeably improved clarity, depth, and dynamic sound. NWS staff won a 2025 Suncoast Emmy Award for Live-Stream Audio Mixing of WALLCAST concerts (Roberto Toledo, Audio Technician and NWS Director of Audio Services).

WALLCAST concerts are free to the public and do not require a ticket. Please click here for more information about the 2026-27 WALLCAST concert series.

Subscriptions for the 2026-27 season are now available via phone (305-673-3331) or online at nws.edu/subscribe; single tickets go on sale Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10 a.m.

New World Symphony Announces 2026-27 WALLCAST Concert Series

Denève: Beethoven 9

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artists:

Ellie Dehn, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Sean Panikkar, tenor

Dashon Burton, baritone

Master Chorale of South Florida

Brett Karlin, chorus master

Program:

Denève: Prokofiev's Violin

Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artists:

James Ehnes, violin

Ziwei Ma, New World Symphony Conducting Fellow*

Program:

Sergei Prokofiev – Symphony No. 1 ("Classical")

Sergei Prokofiev – Violin Concerto No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev – Violin Concerto No. 2

Sergei Prokofiev – Suite from The Love for Three Oranges

Denève: Brahms 3

Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artists:

Time for Three

Ziwei Ma, New World Symphony Conducting Fellow*

Program:

Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 3

Missy Mazzoli – Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)

Kevin Puts – Contact

Sounds of the Season

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Ziwei Ma, New World Symphony Conducting Fellow

Strange Magic: Ravel + Stravinsky

Saturday, January 30, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artist:

Program:

Igor Stravinsky – Pétrouchka

Maurice Ravel – L'enfant et les sortilèges

Denève: Mahler 1

Saturday, February 20, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artists:

Gabriela Montero, piano

Ziwei Ma, New World Symphony Conducting Fellow*

Program:

Grażyna Bacewicz – Overture

Dmitri Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No. 1

Gustav Mahler – Symphony No. 1 ("Titan")

Gershwin, Adams & Connesson

Saturday, May 1, 2027 | 8:00 p.m.

Conductor: Stéphane Denève

Guest Artists:

Steven Banks, saxophone

Ziwei Ma, New World Symphony Conducting Fellow*

Program:

Arthur Honegger – Pacific 231

John Adams – Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Guillaume Connesson – A Kind of Trane

Carlos Simon – Four Black American Dances

George Gershwin – Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess

NWS WALLCAST concerts are made possible with support from Premier Sponsor The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc. Additional support provided by Kokusai Denki and Knight Foundation. Knight Foundation and New World Symphony: Reimagining Classical Music in the Digital Age.

TICKETS

Subscriptions for the New World Symphony's full 2026-27 season are now available via phone (305-673-3331) or online at nws.edu/subscribe; single tickets go on sale Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10 a.m. Subscription packages include three orchestral series, three concerts at the Arsht Center, chamber music at the New World Center, and a series of Concerts for Kids tailored for children aged 4-9.

Over one-third of all NWS concerts are pay-what-you-wish, many starting at $0. Programs, artists, dates, prices, and availability are subject to change.

Please click here for the complete 2026-27 season concert schedule.



Photo Credit: Alex Marlow

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