New Musical STORY OF A LIFE to be Presented at the Broward Center

A professionally staged workshop of the new musical Story of A Life will come to the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m.

The songs of Harry Chapin, Dan Fogelberg, Jim Croce and other great storytelling songwriters heighten the musical's examination of music and memory as seen through the eyes of patients, caregivers and family members of Alzheimer's patients. A portion of the proceeds from the performances will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Story of a Life is conceived and written by Amy London. A member of the South Florida theater community for nearly three decades, London has served as an actress, director, company manager and producing stage manager at many of the area's regional theaters.

The all-star company of South Florida favorites includes Steve Anthony, Barry Tarallo, Terry Hardcastle, Elijah Word, Patti Gardner, Laura Hodos, Emily Tarallo and Irene Adjan. Story of a Life is directed by Patrick Fitzwater with musical direction and arrangement by Caryl and Roy Fantel.

The production is presented as part of the Broward Center's Arts Access Program, which assists community-based organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.

Seating at this event allows for six feet of physical distance and tickets are only available in groups of two for patron safety. Health and safety guidelines will be followed and are available at BrowardCenter.org under the Visit tab.

Tickets are $20 for evening performances and $25 for the Sunday matinee. Tickets are available online at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center. Ticket sales benefit the Broward Center's Road to Recovery Fund to support operations as the Center prepares for the day when the doors reopen, the curtain rises and the lights return to the Broward Center Stages.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.