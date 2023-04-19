Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mounts Botanical Garden Welcomed 150 To Annual Spring Benefit

The event was on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden welcomed more than 150 supporters to their biggest annual fundraising event - the Mounts 23rd Annual Spring Benefit - which was held at the Garden itself on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The more than $100,000 raised will directly support maintaining the Garden's 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach.

"Themed The Joy of Orchids, the annual Spring Benefit was an enchanting event that featured an open bar, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and a lavish silent auction with a diverse array of rare and exotic plants, orchids and eye-catching arrangements," said Mounts Curator-Director Rochelle Wolberg. "This was our first Spring Benefit actually held in the Garden since 2010."

Highlights of the Mounts Spring Benefit included:

+ Mounts' horticulture team and volunteers used over 1,000 stems of fresh flowers and greens, including dozens of orchids and other tropical botanicals to create magical botanical installations on the grounds and adorning Stickwork, as well as a floral chandelier hung from the apex of Stickwork. The chandelier was donated by Massimo Frank Lighting and decorated by Mounts' staff and volunteers.

+ The Tropical Orchid Society installed more than 15 multi-colored vandas and 20 phalaenopsis on one of the Garden's Royal Palms, which are still in full bloom today.

+ A return visit to Mounts by DiVine, a character from Disney's Animal Kingdom that is heavily dressed in vines and plants to be camouflaged in the plant life and walks on tall stilts, so her height is between 7 and 16 feet depending on what she is doing with her hands and legs.

+ A Silent Auction featured 70 rare and exotic botanicals and garden-themed items, and nearly 50 potted orchids arrangements were purchased.

+ Michelin Star quality cuisine by Chef Philippe Gudet.

The event was made possible by the Spring Benefit Council and Patrons, including the Gentlemen of the Garden, Lesly Smith, Merrilyn Bardes, Florida Power & Light Company, and the Tropical Orchid Society, among other donors.

Celebrants at this year's Mounts Spring Benefit included Ruth Arneson and Rodney Johnson, Deborah & Charles Barish, Robert & Margaret Blume, Todd Bonlarron, Gretta & John Curry, Rebecca & Randall Doane, Julie & John Kime, Jeff Koons, Christina & Raymond Kramer, Daphne Nikolopoulos and Peter Lioubin, Polly Reed, Ron & Carol Rice, Michael & Elizabeth Smith, Sandy Smith, Elaine & Michael Zimmerman, and many more.



