Milagro Center Appoints Four New Board Members

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Milagro Center, which provides year-round afterschool and summer camp programs for underserved children and teens, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Victoria Chin, Jennifer Haas, Belinda Millet and Karen Sommers. Together, the new board members bring a diverse range of professional experience, community involvement and leadership that will help advance Milagro Center's mission and strengthen its impact in the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Victoria, Jennifer, Belinda and Karen to our Board of Directors,” said Barbara J. Stark, President & CEO of Milagro Center. “Each brings valuable experience, a fresh perspective and a genuine commitment to service. We look forward to the contributions they will make as we continue to grow our programs and deepen our impact.”

The appointments follow a thoughtful and rigorous process led by Milagro Center's Board of Directors to identify candidates whose experience, values and commitment to community service align with the organization's mission. In addition to bringing valuable expertise to the Board, members must serve as an engaged and passionate advocate for Milagro Center and the children and families it serves.

“Building a strong Board requires us to be intentional about identifying people who believe deeply in our mission and are prepared to actively champion it,” said Kurt Knaus, Chair of the Milagro Center Board of Directors, which now totals 14 members. “We took great care in getting to know each candidate, understanding the experience and perspective they would bring, and ensuring there was a strong alignment with Milagro Center's values and goals. Victoria, Jennifer, Belinda and Karen are exceptional additions to our Board, and we are excited to have their leadership and advocacy as we look to the future.”

Victoria Chin

Victoria Chin is a Preconstruction Engineer at DPR Construction, where she is actively involved in early-stage project planning, estimating and coordination. With a strong foundation in project management, construction planning and sustainable building practices, she brings a detail-oriented mindset and collaborative approach to her work.

Chin is passionate about applying practical skills to real-world challenges and contributing to the success of complex projects from the ground up. She thrives in collaborative environments and is committed to continuous learning and professional growth. Driven by the opportunity to help shape the built environment, Chin is especially interested in high-quality, innovative projects that make a lasting impact on communities.

Jennifer Haas

Jennifer Haas brings extensive experience in nonprofit leadership, education, development and community service. She currently serves as a program developer and volunteer coordinator with the Addison Reserve Foundation Volunteer Corp, where she has helped develop service opportunities connecting volunteers with the foundation's grantee organizations.

Haas also serves as a docent for adult tours and school programs at the Norton Museum of Art and as a school programs guide at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Since 2018, she has served on the board of Israel Tennis and Education Centers, contributing to fundraising, donor engagement and governance for an organization serving thousands of children through tennis, education and social-impact programs.

Previously, Haas spent more than a decade with Turnaround for Children, where she served as chief administrative officer and director of development and contributed to program design, development, evaluation, human resources and financial management. She holds a Master of Education from Manhattanville College and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Goucher College, where she graduated summa cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Belinda Millet

Belinda Millet is an experienced higher education and executive education leader with more than 20 years of experience in program operations, workforce development, corporate partnerships and project management.

As assistant director of Executive Education at Florida Atlantic University, Millet directs operations for more than 120 annual open-enrollment and customized corporate training programs. Her work encompasses workforce development, corporate training, strategic partnerships, operational planning, compliance, reporting and student engagement. She has also played a key role in developing systems and processes designed to improve program efficiency and track participant outcomes.

A PMP-certified professional, Millet brings particular expertise in project management, process improvement, stakeholder engagement and relationship management, along with extensive experience collaborating with corporate, workforce and higher education partners.

Karen Sommers

Karen Sommers brings more than 25 years of entrepreneurial and executive recruiting experience, along with a longstanding commitment to the arts. She is the founder and principal of ExecuComp, a national executive search firm specializing in building sales organizations for technology startups and early-stage companies.

Throughout her career, Sommers has partnered with founders and executive teams to recruit talent, build and scale organizations, launch regional offices and expand into new markets. Her experience includes strategic planning, business development, talent assessment, relationship building and organizational growth.

Sommers is also a lifelong supporter of theater, ballet, opera, museums and independent film. Her cultural involvement includes support for organizations such as Palm Beach Dramaworks, The Colony Theatre and Gables Stage Theatre. She is particularly interested in helping children discover and develop a lasting appreciation for theater and the cultural arts. Sommers earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University.

The addition of these four members further strengthens Milagro Center's Board of Directors, bringing together leaders with varied professional backgrounds, community connections and a shared commitment to creating opportunities for underserved children and families. Their appointments reflect the Board's ongoing commitment to thoughtful governance and to cultivating directors who will actively advance and advocate for Milagro Center's mission throughout the community.

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