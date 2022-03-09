Michael Griffin Comes to Boca Raton on April Fool's Day

Historically as the show starts, Griffin sets up the crowd for something unexpected and asks his audience "Do you want to see something weird?" There is rarely a "No" from the audience, and after catching him live we bet you'll be yelling out "Yes" again next time.

Escape Artist, Illusionist, mentalist, magician - whatever word you describe to use Michael Griffin doesn't matter. What matters is that walking out of his intimate new show 50 Shades Of Great, you'll leave with a smile on your face and countless questions starting with "How.." on your mind. Like all good artists, the 'magic' that really makes a Michael Griffin show is his showmanship, and the fun he can have with the crowd.

If you're planning on heading along to Michael Griffin's upcoming Boca Black Box date, you better prep yourself with the chance you'll be pulled to stage (and barring that, we recommend picking a seat further back), because this show is full of audience participation, helping Griffin bring about that final 'wow' at the end of each trick.

Not being content with being a 'one-trick magic master', Griffin's 50 Shades Of Great has a bit of everything. The show starts with the unexpected, and evolves from there, with each new trick adding a new dimension, and an aspect to the illusion you hadn't seen yet. To top it all off, he's a funny, funny man.

While the show is aimed towards adults, every performance will undoubtedly have a few kids in the audience, and this is something that the magician deals with brilliantly. Getting the kids involved and having a huge laugh to pay it all off is a highlight of the show and one you'll just have to head along yourself to see. The show's finale is usually a breath-holding, spine-tingling finale too, with an impossibly visual intense escape unfolding in front of the audience's eyes. All in all, the show is a stunner, action-packed and entertaining, making the audience interactive show fly by, leaving you with a taste for the magic arts, and a certain Michael Griffin return customer.

The greatest living escape artist has some incredible career highlights:

• 1st Person to survive a legitimate hanging

• 1st Person to win The World Magic Awards twice in the same category

• Helped catch a murder suspect while tied up with rope

• Helped get 1200 people safely out of a burning building while tied up

• Ripley's Believe It Or Not proclaimed him the Ultimate Escape Artist

• Escaped a solid steel hermetically sealed coffin

Griffin says "I've spent 30 years traveling the world setting records with daring escapes and narrow misses and the magic of the Boca Black Box seems like just the perfect place to think outside the box while I'm inside the box blowing minds during my show April 1 at 8:00 PM. The seating is limited and I will be sharing some of the magic and escapes I've performed on TV appearances such as America's Got Talent, Masters Of Illusion, and Ripley's. They are original and dangerous and can only be seen by a limited number of guests due to the small intimate venue."

Ticket Holders can be a part of his audience-interactive show "50 Shades Of Great" April 1 7:00 PM in Boca Black Box located at 8221 Glades Road #10 Boca Raton, FL 33434. Tickets are available https://bocablackbox.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=915 or, by calling 561.483.9036

Performing astonishing escapes and setting records around the World for over two decades, He is One of a Kind; The only 2-Time Winner of TV's World Magic Awards for Best Escape Artist. Proclaimed "The Ultimate Escape Artist" by Ripley's Believe It Or Not TV. Star of TV's Masters Of Illusion, and many network TV Shows, Michael Griffin is considered the Greatest Living Escape Artist. He is the ONLY escape artist to ever survive a hanging on the back of a horse with thirteen-knot Hangman's Noose in 52 seconds! What's the secret? It's Griffin's strong mind, conviction, heart, and belief. "I do not use drugs or alcohol. I never have and I never will. I simply do not believe in their illusion, nor the illusion of negative thinking which is the toughest strait jacket we will ever face; but, if you put your mind to it, and you believe in yourself, you will always escape".