Miami's New World Symphony I DREAM A WORLD Festival Celebrates Mary Lou Williams, February 4-25

In its third consecutive year, New World Symphony's “I Dream A World” festival returns to Miami from February 4 - 25, 2024, with a series of programs that honor the life and work of the “first lady of jazz,” legendary pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams.

Curated in collaboration with Dr. Tammy Kernodle, Miami University of Ohio Distinguished Professor in the Department of Music, and author of the biography “Soul on Soul: The Life and Music of Mary Lou Williams,” the multi-disciplinary festival titled “Mary Lou's Harlem” features a roster of acclaimed artists uniting to celebrate the lasting legacy of one of the most influential, yet least known jazz artists of all time.

Performers and collaborators include pianist Aaron Diehl and his acclaimed Jazz Trio, Grammy Award-nominated jazz singer Carmen Lundy, and guest conductor Andrew Grams. New World Symphony is also thrilled to welcome back the Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University, as well as the Florida International University Jazz Vocal Ensemble. The festival will also feature the world premiere of Mary Lou Williams' “History: A Wind Symphony.” Recently discovered in the archives at Duke University, the unfinished work will be re-orchestrated by composer and Duke University professor Dr. Anthony Kelley.

“I Dream A World: Mary Lou's Harlem” celebrates Williams' profound impact on music, culture, and the world, with a variety of presentations including a concert for young audiences that shares the life story of Mary Lou Williams through her music and the works of her contemporaries such as Duke Ellington; a screening of “Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band” (2015) on the soaring, 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the New World Center; a chamber music concert at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown, featuring the music of Thelonius Monk, Valerie Coleman, David Baker and more; and a cabaret-style performance of Williams' piano-centric music featuring guest pianist Aaron Diehl and his jazz trio that invokes the energy and activity of Williams' apartment, which became the meeting place for the generation of musicians and intellectuals that birthed the modern jazz movement. “I Dream A World:Mary Lou's Harlem” culminates in a performance by New World Symphony with the Aaron Diehl Jazz Trio, vocalist Carmen Lundy, the Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University and the Jazz Vocal Ensemble of Florida International University, led by guest conductor Andrew Grams, in a program of selections from Williams' “Zodiac Suite”, selections from Williams' “Mass,” and a world premiere of her recently discovered “History: A Wind Symphony.” During this concert, Mary Lou Williams' recorded voice and video footage will be woven into the performance to narrate her own personal story.

In partnership with the Institute of Jazz Studies, New World Symphony will display a collection of Mary Lou Williams artifacts in the Atrium of the New World Center. Christopher Norwood, curator and founder of Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House, returns for a special art exhibition inspired by Williams. Both exhibits will be available to ticket holders of the February 22, 24, and 25 performances.

“Mary Lou Williams was an arranger, composer, pianist, educator, and activist that exemplified all the complexities, tragedy, and joy that is embodied in jazz and American music,” said Dr. Tammy Kernodle. “Her name might not be as well-known as Ellington, Miles, Coltrane, or Louis Armstrong, but Mary Lou was just as influential as each of them in shaping the identity of jazz music and elevating it beyond conventional discussions about popular music and classical music. I often characterize her work as ‘genius without borders.' The ‘I Dream a World' festival will not only illuminate the vastness of Mary Lou Williams' contributions to American music and jazz, but also the social and cultural circles with which she engaged.”

“Since our inaugural festival in 2022, ‘I Dream A World' has been a core part of the NWS fellowship and audience experience. By focusing on specific Black musicians and creatives, we can increase awareness of this important repertoire and enrich the musical culture of the New World Symphony community,” said Howard Herring, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to honoring the legendary Mary Lou Williams, a pioneering force in 20th- century American music. We are grateful to Dr. Tammy Kernodle for her invaluable expertise and guidance, and to all of the artists and partners who are joining us for this significant and meaningful celebration.”

New World Symphony launched the inaugural festival “I Dream A World: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond” in 2022, celebrating the history and influence of the cultural movement that continues to serve as an important foundation for contemporary Black art. “I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance in Europe,” followed in February 2023, and explored the trans-Atlantic movement and influence of the Harlem Renaissance in Europe.

On December 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., New World Symphony will share a preview of this year's festival during a Soul Basel event at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. The program will include pre-recorded content from past “I Dream a World” festivals, as well as live performances by NWS Fellows and a preview of this year's events with Dr. Tammy Kernodle.

Concert for Kids: I Dream a World | Sunday, February 4, 2024

New World Center, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall, 11:30 a.m.

Molly Turner, NWS Conducting Fellow

NWS Conducting Fellow Molly Turner leads a special program for young audiences that focuses on the life story of Mary Lou Williams featuring music by Mary Lou Williams, Duke Ellington and more.

Film Screening: “Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band” (2015) | Wednesday, February 7, 2024

SoundScape Park, 8:00 p.m

In collaboration with the American Black Film Festival, NWS presents this feature documentary on the life and music of Mary Lou Williams, voiced by Alfre Woodard and featuring “I Dream a World” guest artist Carmen Lundy and festival curator Dr. Tammy Kernodle.

Chamber Music: In the Land of Oo Blah Dee | Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater at 7:30 p.m.

NWS Fellows and guests return to The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown to present chamber music by Mary Lou Williams, Thelonius Monk, Valerie Coleman, David Baker, and more.

Cabaret: Mary Lou's Salon | Thursday, February 22, 2024

New World Center, Truist Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

Pianist Aaron Diehl and his jazz trio join NWS Fellows for a presentation of piano-centric music by Mary Lou Williams and those within her musical inner circle.

The Soundworld of Mary Lou Williams

February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

February 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

New World Center, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall

Andrew Grams, conductor

Carmen Lundy, soprano

Aaron Diehl Trio

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University

Jazz Vocal Ensemble of Florida International University

The festival culminates in an orchestral program led by Andrew Grams that includes the world premiere of a newly uncovered work by Mary Lou Williams, “History: A Wind Symphony,” that was discovered by Duke University. Also on the program are selections from Mary Lou Williams' “Zodiac Suite,” “Mass,” and songs.



Art and Artifact Exhibits | Starting February 22, 2024

New World Center, Atrium and Clinton Ensemble Room

In partnership with the Institute of Jazz Studies, New World Symphony will display a collection of Mary Lou Williams artifacts in the Atrium of the New World Center. Christopher Norwood, curator and founder of Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House, returns for a special art exhibition inspired by Mary Lou Williams. Both exhibits will be available to ticket holders of the February 22, 24, and 25 performances.

36 Keys | Online Resource Library

As part of the first festival, New World Symphony launched 36 Keys. Named for the number of black keys on a piano, the website is a resource library dedicated to the keyboard-centric music of Black composers. Designed for students, teachers, performers, programmers and music lovers of all backgrounds, 36 Keys offers biographical information about composers and reference materials by musicologist Elizabeth Durrant, and exceptional video recordings with statements by the artists.

The NWS Fellowship Experience

The New World Symphony is a global leader in orchestral and artistic training. Talented musicians, aged typically between 22-30, are awarded three-year fellowships that consist of a robust curriculum of musical, entrepreneurial and community engagement training. Each season, Fellows are mentored by over 250 visiting faculty members and guest artists, and design and execute their own entrepreneurial projects. Fellows in various stages of their three-year fellowship make up the orchestra each season. NWS has over 1,250 alumni transforming communities in over 30 countries.

Eighty-seven Fellows comprise the 2023-24 class at New World Symphony across 17 instruments and three non-instrumental positions. The Fellows are selected for this highly competitive opportunity based on their musical achievement and promise, as well as their passion for the future of classical music. The 37 new Fellows selected to join the 2023-24 class represent 13 U.S. states and eight countries around the world.

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy (NWS), prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles. Since its co-founding in 1987 by Artistic Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,250 alumni worldwide. In fall 2022 Stéphane Denève was named Artistic Director of the New World Symphony. A laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced, the New World Symphony consists of young musicians who are granted fellowships lasting up to three years. The fellowship program offers in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire, professional development training and personalized experiences working with leading guest conductors, soloists and visiting faculty.